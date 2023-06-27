SG Analytics, a leading Global Insights Analytics firm, is thrilled to announce the opening of its state-of-the-art office in Wroclaw, Poland. This strategic move solidifies the company's unwavering commitment to delivering exceptional client experiences and fostering a growth mindset.

Nestled amidst Wroclaw's bustling business district and elegant townhouses, SG Analytics' new office will catalyse nurturing robust partnerships with key strategic accounts and exploring emerging market opportunities. The cutting-edge facility, provided by Business Link, will be a collaborative space where our dynamic teams, specialising in data solutions and analytics, can engage closely with our esteemed clients. Together, we will ideate, innovate and create scalable solutions to drive impactful outcomes.

Building on the success of last year's expansion into Berkeley Square Park, London, led by Simran Wadhwa, Partner at SG Analytics, the addition of the Wroclaw office further propels the company's global growth strategy. Simran, a visionary in business development, spearheaded the establishment of our New York office, showcasing her relentless dedication to client-centricity.

Expressing her enthusiasm about the Wroclaw office, Simran, the Managing Member, stated, "Our new office strategically positions us at the epicentre of our business activities. Proximity to our global strategic clients empowers us to forge stronger relationships and deliver innovative solutions tailored to their evolving needs. As a thriving organisation, we are primed to make a resounding impact, enabling faster, value-driven decision-making."

Sid Banerjee, CEO of SG Analytics, remarked, "The opening of our new office in Poland is another significant milestone in our global expansion plans. As our business continues its rapid growth trajectory, Europe and the UK remain integral to our long-term strategy. We are committed to strengthening our connection with clients, comprehending their requirements and providing unmatched value through our engagement."

SG Analytics is a leading Global Insights Analytics firm specialising in ESG, Data Solutions, Data Analytics, Investment Insights and Market Research. With a dedicated team of over 1,200 professionals, we have a strong presence in Zurich, New York, London, Pune, Hyderabad and Bangalore.

