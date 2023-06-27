Ximen Mining Corporate Update

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Ximen Mining Corp. (TSX.v:XIM)(FRA:1XMA)(OTCQB:XXMMF) (the "Company" or "Ximen") also announces that it has completed its shares for debt previously announced on May 26, 2023 by issuing 1,655,043 common shares at a deemed price of $0.15 to settle outstanding debts for $248,256.48. The hold expiry date on these shares is October 17, 2023.

About Ximen Mining Corp.

Ximen Mining Corp. owns 100% interest in three of its precious metal projects located in southern BC. Ximen's two Gold projects The Amelia Gold Mine and The Brett Epithermal Gold Project. Ximen also owns the Treasure Mountain Silver Project adjacent to the past producing Huldra Silver Mine. Currently, the Treasure Mountain Silver Project is under a option agreement. The option partner is making annual staged cash and stocks payments as well as funding the development of the project. The company has also acquired control of the Kenville Gold mine near Nelson British Columbia which comes with surface and underground rights, buildings and equipment.

