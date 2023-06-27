Anzeige
WKN: A2P09K | ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967 | Ticker-Symbol: 2IS
ACCESSWIRE
27.06.2023 | 13:50
Trane Technologies: Healthy Spaces Podcast Season 3, Episode 2: Homes of the Future

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Trane Technologies:

We like to think of our homes as a place of refuge and comfort from the outside world - but how is technology reducing the impact that homes have on our environment - while helping us thrive inside of them?

In this episode of Healthy Spaces, host Dominique Silva talks with three sustainable home innovators who are advancing the home experience for families and the planet.

"We want to produce a healthier, more sustainable, intelligent future by continually advancing the home experience for your family and our planet," explains Brandon Weiss, Chief Innovation Officer of Dvele Homes. "Bringing all that together is really focusing on a great design…connecting people from indoors to outdoors."

Listen to the full episode to learn how Brandon Weiss of Dvele Homes is building net-zero homes through "biophilic" design connecting people and nature; how Trane Residential VP of Engineering Katie Davis is increasing the efficiency, connectivity and sustainability of heat pumps; and how Trane Technologies Innovation Director Joel Gouker is leveraging artificial intelligence to make climate technology even smarter.

Episode Guests:

Brandon Weiss, Co-Founder and Chief Innovation Officer, Dvele Homes
Katie Davis, Vice President of Engineering, Trane Residential
Joel Gouker, Innovation Director, Trane Technologies
Host: Dominique Silva, Innovation Initiatives Leader, Trane Technologies

Subscribe: Find all episodes on your favorite podcast platforms:

Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Google Podcasts

Learn more about the Healthy Spaces with Trane Technologies podcast.
View additional multimedia and more ESG storytelling from Trane Technologies on 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Trane Technologies
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/trane-technologies
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Trane Technologies

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/763866/Healthy-Spaces-Podcast-Season-3-Episode-2-Homes-of-the-Future

© 2023 ACCESSWIRE
