

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The following are some of the stocks making big moves in Tuesday's pre-market trading (as of 07.25 A.M. ET).



In the Green



Astrotech Corporation (ASTC) is up over 25% at $14.35. American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) is up over 13% at $51.04. OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (OCFT) is up over 11% at $3.08. CohBar, Inc. (CWBR) is up over 9% at $3.05. LiveWire Group, Inc. (LVWR) is up over 7% at $12.00. InnSuites Hospitality Trust (IHT) is up over 7% at $2.81. Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) is up over 7% at $2.36. Design Therapeutics, Inc. (DSGN) is up over 6% at $6.15. Zura Bio Limited (ZURA) is up over 5% at $9.12.



In the Red



Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RPHM) is down over 16% at $5.75. TRxADE HEALTH, Inc. (MEDS) is down over 11% at $14.45. Adicet Bio, Inc. (ACET) is down over 10% at $4.17.



