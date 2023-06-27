CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. CEO and Contata Solutions President Collaborate to Strengthen Cybersecurity Efforts and Combat Fraud, as Discussed in an Exclusive Interview with SmallCapVoice.com

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / SmallCapVoice.com Inc. ("SCV") is pleased to announce the release of a compelling interview featuring Chris Jackson, CEO of CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB:CLOQ), and Greg Engen, President of Contata Solutions, as they delve into the potential of their combined cybersecurity efforts to combat fraud.

The interview can be accessed in its entirety at the following link:

Earlier this year, CyberloQ Technologies, Inc. successfully Up-Listed to the OTCQB Exchange, marking a significant milestone for the company. In a conversation with SCV's Stuart Smith, Chris Jackson sheds light on their partnership with Contata and highlights the global demand for their comprehensive solution, which safeguards clients' digital assets and fortifies defenses against cyber criminals.

Jackson states, "We are thrilled to collaborate with Contata, an experienced thought partner, as we launch our GEO-based MFA platform. Their unwavering support and expertise are vital for a project of this magnitude, providing us with the essential core competencies needed. Our respective opportunity channels demand robust infrastructure, high load capabilities, and scalable solutions, and we have successfully met these requirements."

Engen continues on to explain how Contata's existing solutions complement CyberloQ's innovative initiatives. "CyberloQ has devised a compelling strategic plan centered around GEO fencing for this multi-purpose MFA. Leveraging our advanced analytic capabilities, we believe we are uniquely positioned to support them as the platform evolves. Our expertise spans AI, advanced algorithms, and machine learning, among other areas. We have assembled a dedicated team for this project, and it's truly exhilarating to deploy our knowledge in a solution that proactively prevents fraud before it occurs."

Ultimately, as Jackson lays out in his final outlook, the company is looking for a strong product release this year while pushing to increase shareholder value.

About CyberloQ Technologies, Inc.

CyberloQ is a publicly traded company listed on the OTC.QB under the ticker symbol, CLOQ.

CyberloQ has only one purpose: we efficiently and effectively secure access to our client's digital assets.

Our comprehensive solution - CyberloQ Secure - achieves this purpose by implementing an innovative Adaptive Trust Architecture. At the heart of this architecture is a proprietary Transaction Risk Assessment engine that leverages leading-edge Multi-Factor Authentication and Authorization (MFA) protocols to prevent fraudulent access to our client's online systems and the digital assets and sensitive information that they house.

CyberloQ Secure is delivered as a robust API for rapid, seamless integration into our client's existing systems. And the entire platform - our highly secure, highly elastic, highly scalable Adaptive Trust Architecture - is hosted in a flexible cloud-based Infrastructure Implementation.

