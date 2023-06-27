Canopus BioPharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. Showcases Strong Historical Performance: A Snapshot into Blue Heaven Café's Kiosk Operations & Future Facing Micro Market, Robot Kitchen and Unattended Kiosk Plans

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Canopus BioPharma Inc. (OTC PINK:CBIA), dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is thrilled to provide a snapshot summary into its Blue Heaven Café - quick service kiosks situated in strategic high-traffic / high-impact locations within North America.

Launched in 2018, BHC's flagship Blue Heaven Café Kiosk (BHCK) featured high quality beverages, snacks, meals and grab and go convenience items. Framed as a proof-of-concept opportunity, BHCK successfully brought its unique quick-service concepts to reality, achieving profits and an opportunity to open additional café kiosk's based on client driven request(s).

(London, Canada-Blue Heaven Café-Attended)

BHCK focuses on premium products, services, and technology, every café kiosk location, offers a premium experience to customers seeking a respite from their daily routines.

During its operations, BHC's kiosks have consistently generated positive revenue and solidified its position as a prominent player in the continuously growing attended retail market sector. With the company's vision now focused on unattended retail, BHC is currently working on future-facing plans to retrofit and upgrade its existing attended retail kiosks to cutting-edge unattended retail models such as (but not limited to: micro markets, robot kitchens, and unattended kiosks - all powered by Artificial Intelligence [AI] ).

Micro markets, robot kitchens, and unattended café kiosks are self-service retail spaces that offer a wide range of products, such as snacks, beverages, and pre-packaged meals. Unlike traditional vending machines, micro markets are not limited to a specific product selection, and customers can browse and select items using a touchscreen kiosk or mobile app.

The operation of a micro market begins with the installation of a kiosk, which serves as the customer interface for browsing and selecting products. The kiosk is connected to a central management system that tracks inventory, sales, and customer transactions. The system can be programmed to monitor inventory levels and automatically reorder products when they run low.

Micro markets are a natural fit for unattended retail, as they can operate without the need for an attendant, providing a cost-effective and convenient option for customers. They can also be customized to meet the specific needs of the location and customer demographic, offering a personalized shopping experience. BHC is confident that these solutions represent the best way to move forward, adapting to market changes, addressing challenges, and situating its kiosks for longevity and continued success.

Over the years, BHC has demonstrated its commitment to excellence, resulting in a strong financial base with café kiosk assets exceeding $1 million in value. The Company's success has been further bolstered by its established government contracts, which not only enhance the Company's financial stability, but also help to pave the way forward towards future growth and expansion opportunities.

BHC remains devoted to fostering strong community partnerships and promoting sustainable practices throughout its operations. By continuously prioritizing excellence and customer delight, the Company aims to strengthen its position as a beloved brand that consistently exceeds expectations.

For more information about Blue Heaven Coffee Inc., please visit www.blueheaven.cafe.

About Canopus Biopharma Inc. (dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc.)

Canopus Biopharma Inc. dba Blue Heaven Coffee Inc. (BHC) is a provider of unattended and attended retail services paired with digital advertising solutions. Our company specializes in providing client tailored, profit-driven solutions backed by innovative technologies (powered in part by breakthrough Artificial Intelligence), state of the art equipment, and top-notch service and support. BHC specializes in a breakthrough business model, anchored to cutting edge digital advertising solutions.

Our fleet of automated retail devices are all connected and managed via a single platform allowing us to offer cutting edge access to programmatic advertising revenue (in a turnkey fashion) allowing us to offer our clients not only stellar service, products, and technologies but also an avenue by which they can profit share, tapping into the vast and lucrative world of programmatic marketing revenue. We empower our clients to create meaningful value beyond the basic framework of unattended retail, by leveraging our existing relationships, knowledge and experience.

