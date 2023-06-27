Dr. Brian Cornblatt will give the keynote address on the "HealthConf" Stage at Collision

Vancouver, British Columbia and Rehovot, Israel--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) (OTCQB: CNVCF) (FSE: 8MV) ("BioHarvest" or "the Company") has been invited to one of the largest and fastest-growing technology conferences in North America. Its Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Brian Cornblatt, will deliver the keynote speech on the "HealthConf" stage at Collision on Thursday, June 29th at 10:45 am EST.

After his keynote address, Dr. Cornblatt will host the stage throughout the afternoon. Dr. Cornblatt will also lead a roundtable discussion titled, ""Can biotech and tech help build products sustainably?" on Wednesday, June 28, at 11:00 AM EST - around how technology can help enhance sustainability in production, especially in regards to plants and medicines.

"I am looking forward to the opportunity to bring BioHarvest to such a large international stage with an audience of people looking to make a difference in technology," says Dr. Cornblatt. "For the first time, I will be publicly sharing the personal journey that brought me to believe in nutraceuticals and ultimately in BioHarvest's botanical synthesis technology, which I believe is about to disrupt the nutraceutical industry."

About Collision

The Collision Conference is a rapidly growing technology conference in North America organized by its parent Web Summit. The 2023 Collision Conference runs from June 26-29th in Toronto.

About BioHarvest Sciences

BioHarvest Sciences Inc. (CSE: BHSC) is a fast-growing Biotech firm listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange. BioHarvest has developed a patented bio-cell growth platform technology capable of growing the active and beneficial ingredients in fruit and plants, at an industrial scale, without the need to grow the plant itself. BioHarvest is currently focused on leveraging its botanical synthesis technology to develop the next generation of science-based and clinically proven therapeutic solutions, within two major business verticals - nutraceutical health and wellness products such as dietary supplements, and development of plant cell-based Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients (API's) that focus on specific medical indications.

