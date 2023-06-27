Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - European Energy Metals Corp. (TSXV: FIN) (FSE: W28) (OTC Pink: EUEMF) ("European Energy Metals" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it's common shares are now eligible for electronic clearing and settlement through the Depository Trust Company (DTC). DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust & Clearing Corp. (DTCC) that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly traded companies in the United States.

European Energy Metal's common shares are now fully DTC eligible and will continue to trade under the ticker symbol EUEMF on the OTC Markets. Through an electronic method of clearing securities, DTC eligibility simplifies the process of trading and transferring the company's common shares between brokerages in the United States. The company is also in the process of seeking its OTCQX listing with OTC Markets.

"This is an important step in making European Energy Metal's shares accessible to the widest audience possible," commented CEO, Jeremy Poirier. "We continue to move toward a listing upgrade to OTCQB® to increase liquidity for all shareholders, in addition to improving visibility and investor awareness," he continued.

About The OTC Markets Group Inc.

OTC Markets Group Inc. operates the OTCQB® Venture Market, the OTCQX® Best Market and the Pink® Open Market for 10,000 U.S. and global securities. Through OTC Link® ATS, OTC Markets Group connects a diverse network of broker-dealers that provide liquidity and execution services. OTC Markets Group enables investors to easily trade through the broker of their choice and empower companies to improve the quality of information available for investors.

About European Energy Metals Corp.

European Energy Metals. is a junior mining company currently focussed on the Lithium-Cesium-Tantalum Finnish Pegmatite Project in central Finland. Governing bodies in Europe and Finland are legislating environmentally friendly and energy independent laws and policies. One of the key components is access to REE and specifically Lithium. The company is also focusing on its Champ Copper project located in Southeast British Columbia.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

Jeremy Poirier, CEO

Telephone: 604-722-9842

