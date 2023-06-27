Following a successful proof of concept, leading academic publishing house Kohlhammer has chosen Xpublisher as its new multichannel publishing system. Going forward, the publisher will be using Xpublisher to produce its publications in 16 different areas of expertise.

Kohlhammer leverages Xpublisher to accelerate publishing workflows

The academic publisher collaborates with more than 600 authors every year and is eager to implement optimized workflows throughout the entire production process.

Helen Schön, Head of Production at the Kohlhammer publishing house, is impressed by the high-availability Xpublisher software as a service. "We found the system's ease of configuration and rapid deployment capabilities quite compelling. The successfully completed proof of concept delivered on our expectations and underscored the software's initial appeal. We're looking forward to making the full transition to Xpublisher." The next step in the process involves rolling out Xpublisher Digital Asset Management before launching automated book and magazine production based on proprietary XML schemas. The bidirectional interface between Xpublisher and Adobe InDesign offers major advantages for the production process.

Leading expertise for theory and practice: the Kohlhammer Group

Publishing some 400 new book titles every year along with 14 trade journals, Kohlhammer is one of the largest academic publishing houses in the German-speaking world. The range of specialist literature for science, business, healthcare, law, and management provides a comprehensive knowledge base as well as practical aids for training, study, and professional practice.

Alongside Kohlhammer, the Group also includes Deutscher Gemeindeverlag, a long-established forms publisher, as well as modern printing and service operations offering a range of innovative services from data management to forms printing.

About Xpublisher GmbH

Xpublisher is a leader in the field of multichannel publishing, offering products that enable workflow-centric content creation, content management in a content pool, and automated publishing to virtually any media platform. Xpublisher was founded in 2009 and is based in Munich, Germany. The company operates a US subsidiary and has been part of the Fabasoft Group since 2019. Numerous leading international companies and organizations in the publishing, aerospace, technology, education, and public administration sectors together with a host of other industries have already placed their trust in Xpublisher's products.

