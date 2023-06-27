Ensysce Biosciences, Inc.: Ensysce Biosciences and Quotient Sciences to Present MPAR Overdose Protection Platform at Upcoming CRS 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo

Featured Presentation on 'Development of a Multi-Pill Abuse Resistant Extended-Release Formulation to Prevent Opioid Overdose'

SAN DIEGO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Ensysce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSC), a clinical-stage company applying transformative chemistry to improve prescription drug safety, today announced that the company will be providing a poster presentation at the upcoming CRS (Controlled Release Society) 2023 Annual Meeting & Expo, titled 'Development of a Multi-Pill Abuse Resistant Extended-Release Formulation to Prevent Opioid Overdose.' Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Schmidt, will participate in the event, being held from July 24-July 28, 2023, at the Paris Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada.

"We are very pleased to highlight our work along with Quotient Sciences at the CRS 2023 Annual Meeting and Expo," commented Ensysce Chief Medical Officer, Dr. William Schmidt. "This is a premier event to discuss how we believe we have been able to design MPAR® to turn off release of oxycodone from PF614 if too many doses are taken simultaneously. Additionally, there is a lot of interest among experts on how MPAR® may benefit other therapeutic classes where overdose can be an issue. I look forward to discussing our unique science and technology with fellow peers and industry leaders."

Ensysce Biosciences is a clinical-stage company using its proprietary technology platforms to develop safer prescription drugs. Leveraging its Trypsin-Activated Abuse Protection (TAAPTM) and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance (MPAR®) platforms, the Company is in the process of developing unique, tamper-proof treatment options for pain that minimize the risk of both drug abuse and overdose. Ensysce's products are anticipated to provide safer options to treat patients suffering from severe pain and assist in preventing deaths caused by medication abuse. The platforms are covered by an extensive worldwide intellectual property portfolio for a wide array of prescription drug compositions. For more information, please visit www.ensysce.com.

Statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical may be deemed to be forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws. Without limiting the foregoing, the use of words such as "may," "intends," "can," "might," "will," "expect," "plan," "possible," "believe" and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The product candidates discussed are in clinic and not approved and there can be no assurance that the clinical programs will be successful in demonstrating safety and/or efficacy, that Ensysce will not encounter problems or delays in clinical development, or that any product candidate will ever receive regulatory approval or be successfully commercialized. All forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions by Ensysce's management that, although Ensysce believes to be reasonable, are inherently uncertain. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that Ensysce expected. In addition, Ensysce's business is subject to additional risks and uncertainties, including among others, the initiation and conduct of preclinical studies and clinical trials; the timing and availability of data from preclinical studies and clinical trials; expectations for regulatory submissions and approvals; potential safety concerns related to, or efficacy of, Ensysce's product candidates; the availability or commercial potential of product candidates; the ability of Ensysce to fund its continued operations, including its planned clinical trials; the dilutive effect of stock issuances from our fundraising; and Ensysce's and its partners' ability to perform under their license, collaboration and manufacturing arrangements. These statements are also subject to a number of material risks and uncertainties that are described in Ensysce's most recent quarterly report on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K, which are available, free of charge, at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it was made. Ensysce undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required under applicable law.

