Nebraska Cancer Specialists to Replace Three IT Systems With Willowglade Technologies' 'Unified Digital Patient Experience'

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Nebraska Cancer Specialists (NCS), the leading cancer treatment organization located in Omaha, Nebraska, announced that it will replace three of its existing IT systems with the Willowglade Technologies' "Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM". The implementation will provide a seamless patient experience by integrating various aspects of the patient journey, from front desk operations, virtual visits and triage into a single platform.

Unified Digital Patient Experience

The "Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM" will allow patients to view appointment itineraries, access test results, conduct virtual visits, complete Smart eForms and Patient Reported Outcomes (ePROs), and communicate with healthcare providers all in one place. By consolidating these systems, NCS aims to improve patient engagement and satisfaction, improve front desk processes, improve operational efficiency, and ultimately improve patient satisfaction.

"We are excited to partner with Willowglade Technologies and implement the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM platform to streamline our operations and improve the patient interaction," said Annie Rudloff, Director of Nursing, NCS. "By consolidating various aspects of the patient interaction into a single platform, we can provide a better patient experience and improve operational efficiency with the aim of improving patient outcomes."

"We are thrilled to partner with Nebraska Cancer Specialists and provide them with the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM, said John Papandrea, CEO of Willowglade Technologies. "Nebraska Cancer Specialists joins the growing number of oncology practices to leverage the Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM platform, affirming our ongoing dedication to working with community oncology practices with a primary goal of providing patients with a seamless, user-friendly experience, while also improving efficiency for healthcare providers."

The "Unified Digital Patient ExperienceTM" aims to transform the way oncology practices interact with their patients, and reduce costs at the same time as reducing technology complexity - Watch this video to learn more.

About Willowglade Technologies

Willowglade Technologies offers a comprehensive platform that consolidates various aspects of the patient journey into a single, user-friendly solution - including Itinerary Reminders, messaging, Smart E-Forms, ePROs, Telephone Triage, telehealth capabilities and more. By providing a seamless experience, the platform aims to empower patients to take an active role in their healthcare. Willowglade's commitment to innovation and customer-centric approach positions them as a leader in their field. For more information, contact info@willowgladetechnologies.com or https://willowgladetechnologies.com

About Nebraska Cancer Specialists

NCS is the regional leader for delivering personalized cancer care in an independent, outpatient, community setting. The physician-owned practice has 11 locations and a number of rural outreach clinics throughout the area. With more than 300 employees dedicated to oncology, NCS is proud to be the first choice in cancer care. NCS provides access to nearly 200 phase I-IV oncology research trials, a robust integrative oncology department, and is one of the first dedicated nuclear medicine centers in the United States. For their high-quality care, NCS is recognized as a Quality Oncology Practice Initiative (QOPI) certified practice. For a full list of services and information, visit https://NebraskaCancer.com

