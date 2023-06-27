

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - After a private army rebellion in Russia, President Putin addressed Russian soldiers and said they were instrumental in stopping a civil war.



Bloomberg reported that U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen will be visiting China in July for the first high-level economic talks with her counterpart.



Initial signs from the U.S. Futures Index suggest that Wall Street might open lower. As of 7.40 am ET, the Dow futures were declining 37.00 points, the S&P 500 futures were adding 5.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures were progressing 57.00 points.



The U.S. major averages all closed in the red on Monday. The Dow edged down 12.72 points or 0.04 percent to settle at 33,714.71, and the S&P 500 drifted down 19.51 points or 0.45 percent to 4,328.82, while the Nasdaq ended down 156.74 points or 1.16 percent at 13,335.78.



On the economic front, Durable Goods Orders for May will be issued at 8.30 am ET. The consensus is a decline of 1.0 percent, while it was up 1.1 percent in the prior month.



The Case-Shiller Home Price Index for April will be published at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for growth of 0.5 percent, compared to 0.5 percent in March.



The Federal Housing Finance Agency or FHFA House Price Index for April is scheduled at 9.00 am ET. The consensus is for an increase of 0.4 percent, while it was up 0.6 percent in the prior month.



The Consumer Confidence for June will be released at 10.00 am ET. In the prior month, the Index was up 102.3.



New Home Sales for May is scheduled at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is 667,000K, while it was up 683K in the prior month.



The Richmond Fed Manufacturing Index for June will be revealed at 10.00 am ET. The consensus is for negative 10, while it was down 15 in May.



Five-year Treasury Note Auction will be held at 1.00 pm ET.



The Fed Money Supply for May will be issued at 1.00 pm ET. In the prior month, the M2 level was at $20,673.1 billion.



Asian stocks ended mixed on Tuesday. Chinese shares climbed. The benchmark Shanghai Composite index settled 1.23 percent higher at 3,189.44.



Hong Kong's Hang Seng index jumped 1.88 percent to 19,148.13 after five consecutive sessions of losses.



Japanese shares fell for a fourth straight session. The Nikkei average shed 0.49 percent to close at 32,538.33, after having surged to a 33-year high last week. The broader Topix index ended down 0.28 percent at 2,253.81.



Australian markets advanced to snap a four-day losing streak. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 gained 0.56 percent to close at 7,118.20 while the broader All Ordinaries index ended 0.49 percent higher at 7,300.



European shares are trading mostly down. CAC 40 of France is declining 3.84 points or 0.05 percent. DAX of Germany is declining 3.98 points or 0.03 percent. FTSE 100 of England is sliding 15.68 points or 0.21 percent. Swiss Market Index is down 0.34 points or 0.00 percent.



Euro Stoxx 50 which provides a Blue-chip representation of supersector leaders in the Eurozone, is up 0.063 percent.



