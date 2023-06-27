SCS Global Services: Amazon Climate Pledge Friendly Program Now Includes SCS Recycled Content Certification for Electrical and Electronic Equipment

EMERYVILLE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / SCS Global Services, a global leader in third-party environmental and sustainability certi?cation, auditing, and testing, today announced that its new Recycled Content certification for the electrical and electronic equipment industries will qualify products for recognition under the Climate Pledge Friendly program on Amazon, helping shoppers find products that are more sustainable.

The third-party certification program first announced on May 11, 2023 is built around SCS-103A, a new Annex to supplement the popular SCS-103 Certification Standard for Recycled Content. The Annex, developed by SCS Standards the non-profit affiliate standard-setting body for SCS Global Services, was created through a multi-stakeholder process involving industry and NGO representatives.

The Annex was developed to hold products to a high level of rigor, bringing a focus on continuous improvement and promoting increased recycled material use to drive positive impact in the industry.

The certification process verifies the total percentage of recycled materials in these products against set minimum thresholds of achievement by specific product category. To achieve certification, products must contain more than one recycled material input, thus promoting the use of more and varied recycled materials. Recycling such materials generally uses less energy during production, preserves more natural resources, reduces waste sent to landfills, and encourages innovation and improvement in material recycling processes.

SCS Global Services' vice president of Environmental Certification Services, Nicole Munoz, said, "We are thrilled to see Amazon recognize this certification for inclusion in the popular Climate Pledge Friendly program. Companies that certify their products to this standard meet a high bar for recycled content which will drive the market for recycled materials forward. It is great to see these certified products receive extra recognition giving customers more information to navigate product choices on Amazon."

Companies wishing to certify the recycled materials in their products in accordance with SCS-103A can find more information here.

