Dienstag, 27.06.2023 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 693 internationalen Medien
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Dow Jones News
27.06.2023 | 14:31
DealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company Subzee

Financewire 
DealHub.io Acquires Usage-based Billing Company Subzee 
27-Jun-2023 / 13:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Complete revenue lifecycle management - CPQ, CLM, Subscriptions, 
Billing & Revenue management - in a single platform 
 
Austin, TX, June 27, 2023 - DealHub.io, today announced the acquisition of Subzee, a billing platform specializing in 
managing usage and recurring pricing models, expanding its leading CPQ into a complete Quote-to-Revenue platform. The 
new offering empowers Sales and Finance teams to seamlessly manage the entire revenue lifecycle, addressing all revenue 
streams including recurring, one-time, milestone, consumption and PLG. 
 
As the adoption of new pricing schemes, such as usage-based pricing, continue gaining momentum, organizations are 
struggling to incorporate these new models into their existing revenue streams. This has increased the complexity of 
generating accurate billing schedules and forecasts, as well as effectively tracking SaaS metrics, revenue recognition 
and sales compensation. With DealHub's new billing capabilities to process and consolidate consumption data from 
multiple sources, and automatically associate relevant subscription plans and rates, this becomes a breeze. 
 
"PLG, self-service portals and usage-based pricing have rapidly emerged as key revenue streams, yet existing billing 
solutions are unable to effectively incorporate them into their revenue flows." stated Eyal Elbahary, DealHub's CEO. 
"We chose to incorporate Subzee due to its proven ability to provide CFOs a single source of truth across all revenue 
streams." 
 
 
About DealHub.io 
DealHub offers the most complete Revenue Growth Hub that improves Sales-to-Revenue efficiency, predictability and 
growth. DealHub's unified CPQ, CLM, Subscription Management, and Billing stack, powered by guided selling playbooks, 
transforms antiquated, siloed, manual processes into streamlined, insight-driven, actionable and engaging revenue 
flows. Leveraging DealHub's DealRooms, sellers and buyers can digitally collaborate on every aspect of a deal, spanning 
all sales stages, and deliver a B2B self-service buying experience. 
 
For more information, visit dealhub.io or follow DealHub on LinkedIn. 
 
Dan Edelstein 
pr@inboundjunction.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1666791 27-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=a3ee801d80c306074722fe5b1699ec0f

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666791&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 08:00 ET (12:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
