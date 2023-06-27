DeBogy Molecular Inc, a biotech startup that specializes in antimicrobial surface modification, today announced that the study results of their antibacterial compound on medical implants have been published in the prestigious Journal of Orthopedic Research. The study affirms the effectiveness and safety of the DeBogy technology to kill dangerous bacteria that proliferates on the surface of a medical implant following surgery. https://onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/epdf/10.1002/jor.25638

Surgical site infections resulting from bacterial biofilm on the surface of a medical implant represent one of the most serious complications that can follow orthopedic surgery or the implantation of a medical device. Implant-related infections account for over half of the 2 million healthcare-associated infections annually in the U.S., at a cost of over $27 billion dollars.

The Journal of Orthopedic Research reports on a landmark in vivo study that shows bacterial biofilm in animals using DeBogy-treated implants was reduced by 99.9% vs the control group, 7 days following surgery. Infection in the surrounding tissue in animals using DeBogy-treated implants was reduced by 99.8%. Overall, the animals with DeBogy-treated implants were found to be healthier vs the control group, with measurable decreases in inflammation, fibrosis, vascularization, and necrosis.

"The promise of a new antibacterial technology that can fight infection without antibiotics, chemicals, or temporary coatings is truly transformational," said Wayne Gattinella, CEO of DeBogy Molecular. "The possibilities of the DeBogy platform to improve the quality of life and reduce the cost of care for millions of people are enormous."

"The DeBogy technology has the potential to revolutionize the way we prevent and treat surgical site infection." said Dr Houssam Bouloussa, spine surgeon and cofounder, DeBogy Molecular. "With more than 15 years of development behind us, we are extremely proud to have our proprietary innovation recognized in the Journal of Orthopedic Research."

The report is published in the June 2023 issue of the Journal of Orthopedic Research. The Journal of Orthopedic Research is a peer-reviewed medical publication of the Orthopaedic Research Society (ORS). The journal is the forum for the rapid publication of high quality reports of new information on the full spectrum of orthopedic research, including life sciences, engineering, translational, and clinical studies.

About DeBogy Molecular

DeBogy Molecular Inc is a biotechnology company dedicated to surface modification innovation. Founded in 2019 after more than 15 years of research and development, our proprietary IP can modify molecular surface structures to electrostatically destroy virus, bacteria, and fungus on contact. The DeBogy platform is effective across a wide range of materials for industries that include medical, consumer health, textiles, and industrial manufacturing. Our goal is to ensure a safe, secure, germ-free environment. For more information contact www.debogy.com

