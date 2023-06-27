Activate OS Announces $3m Series A Led by Legacy Capital Ventures to Put Construction Equipment Workflows on Autopilot

Fundraise accelerates industry go-to-market for Activate OS, a software tailor-made to maximize construction equipment workflows.

HOMEDEL, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Activate OS, the fully-integrated operating system for equipment owners, dealers and rental companies, today announced that it has closed a $3 million Series A-fundraise led by Legacy Capital Ventures and joining existing investors.

"As experienced operators in the construction equipment industry, we invested in Activate OS because of its ability to fill a much-needed void in the construction equipment software ecosystem - the ability to connect workflows, integrations and create one equipment management ecosystem," said Anthony Rich, Managing Partner of Legacy Capital Ventures. "Activate's existing customer base of Fortune 100 and 1000 Dealers, Fleet owners and rental equipment companies are a great base for continued growth."

Activate enables companies to handpick modules and integrations to create an OS tailor-made to maximize their equipment workflows. The challenges equipment owners and operators face are unique and a one-size-fits all approach can create more problems. Activate OS is designed to integrate all the platforms one uses to manage their day-to-day tasks in an easy-to-use, one-stop-shop interface. Customers can pick custom modules and integrations that bring equipment, crew, telematics, business systems and communications platforms together, so they never miss a beat.

"We are thrilled to leverage Legacy Capital Ventures' proven operational experience and industry insights as we continue to grow rapidly," said Brian Giamo, CEO of Activate. "Broken workflows can lead to expensive delays, lost production and missed opportunities. By equipping companies with the Activate OS, we can help them to unlock the hidden value behind their current technology stack of numerous apps, business systems, telematics data, and information silos."

#

About Legacy Capital Ventures:

Legacy Capital Ventures is an investment firm focused on the built world and the technology that supports it. Legacy actively invests in real estate and visionary companies at the forefront of the industrial, construction, logistics, equipment rental, prop-tech, and construction-tech sectors.

Led by accomplished industry builders and operators, visit https://www.legacycv.com/ to learn more.

About Activate and Activate OS:

Activate is a business-to-business (B2B) Software as a Service (SaaS) provider serving the construction equipment industry. Activate OS is the fully-integrated operating system for equipment owners, dealers and rental companies, putting equipment workflows on autopilot. Activate enables construction equipment stakeholders to seamlessly integrate their business systems, telematics and data silos to a single dashboard that increases ROI. Activate OS tracks everything happening on the field so that one can make decisions that will maximize productivity.

Founded and backed by experienced industry innovators, visit ActivateOS.com to learn more.

Contact Information:

Remick Smothers

Press & Comms Lead

remick@fordhamilton.com

202-412-5300

SOURCE: Activate OS

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763786/Activate-OS-Announces-3m-Series-A-Led-by-Legacy-Capital-Ventures-to-Put-Construction-Equipment-Workflows-on-Autopilot