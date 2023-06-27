Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous Invites You to Attend its 2023 Annual Convention - It's About "Recovery: Putting the Pieces Together!"

Are you Struggling with Compulsive Eating? Join Us on the Road to Recovery and Share in Hope, Strength, and Experiences.

COSTA MESA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Region 2 of Overeaters Anonymous, Inc., (OA R2) comprised of Mexico, California, Hawaii and parts of Nevada, invites you to register to attend its annual 2023 convention. The time is now to invest in your well-being and have some fun! This is an amazing convention to attend if you are struggling with any kind of disordered eating, including food obsession and addiction, binge eating, bulimia, anorexia, and other compulsive food behaviors. Whatever your problem with food, you are welcome in OA.

RECOVERY: PUTTING THE PIECES TOGETHER (RECUPERACIÓN: JUNTANDO LAS PIEZAS)

Are you experiencing one or more of these problems, or perhaps even grappling with physical symptoms (such as obesity) as a result? Why try to manage it all alone when you can benefit from a fellowship that exudes inclusivity, diversity, and recovery? It can help set you on a better path and make a world of difference.

With Mexico being part of the geography we serve, we are excited to offer live and two-way interpretation of our online tracks in Spanish as well. We can't wait for you to hear our members from Mexico share their experience, strength and hope in Spanish, translated into English, too.

WHEN: Friday, July 7th - Sunday, July 9th

In-person:

Friday 3:30 PM - 11 PM (PDT)

Saturday 7 AM - 10 PM (PDT)

Sunday 7 AM - 12 PM (PDT)

?On Zoom:

Two Tracks to choose from: Hybrid (in-person simulcast) or Zoom Track 2

Friday 3 PM - 10 PM (PDT)

Saturday 7 AM - 6 PM (PDT) Sessions

Saturday 8 PM - 9:30 PM (PDT) Entertainment

Sunday 7 AM - 12 PM (PDT)?

Use a computer, phone, or tablet from anywhere in the world. ?All times are in Pacific Daylight Time (PDT). Join us in person in beautiful Southern California or Zoom in from your home location - It's your choice for this hybrid convention!

WHERE: Hilton Orange County/Costa Mesa

3050 Bristol St., Costa Mesa, California

Tel: 714-540-7000

WHAT TO EXPECT:

OA meetings on the hour, speakers, panels, special topic workshops, fellowship, in-person entertainment and fun! This year the Online track will even feature virtual yoga and online karaoke along with lots of opportunities to reconnect (post-COVID) with each other through shared experience, strength, and hope. Together, we are recovering from compulsive eating.

COST: In-person $75; Virtual $35; and Virtual (Mexico Region 2) $15 USD (approximately 260 Pesos)

About Overeaters Anonymous (Follow us via our new Facebook page to stay up to date)

Overeaters Anonymous is a fellowship of individuals who, through shared experience, strength and hope, are recovering from compulsive eating. The first meeting was held in 1960 in Los Angeles, California. Today, approximately 6,500 OA groups meet in over 75 countries with more than 60,000 members find physical, emotional, and spiritual recovery from compulsive eating through the 12-Step Program of Recovery OA offers. Region 2 of OA is comprised of California, Hawaii, Mexico and parts of Nevada.

OA welcomes everyone who wants to stop eating compulsively. There are no dues or fees for members; they are self-supporting through our own contributions, neither soliciting nor accepting outside donations. OA is not affiliated with any public or private organization, political movement, ideology or religious doctrine; takes no position on outside issues. Its members' primary purpose is to abstain from compulsive eating and to carry this message of recovery to those who still suffer. More information can be found at www.oar2.org. Follow us via our new Facebook page!

