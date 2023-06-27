Summary Highlights:

8-person field crew actively working on extensive, 15,110 hectare property, including 4 geologists evaluating the geological environment at some of the known occurrences and prospecting a variety of newly identified targets;

Rock samples from the Trench Zone and the 'New' Zone sent to Eastern Analytical for assaying;

Initial assay results expected in 1 to 2 weeks;

Anomalous radiometric readings have been discovered in association with favorable host rocks along a 7 km trend indicating the potential for large areas of mineralization;

Field work over the next month will focus on trenching, channel sampling, and comprehensive geological mapping of all trenches; as well as more regional target evaluations; and

Diamond drilling planned for August.

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) (the "Company" or "York") is pleased to provide an update on the progress of its ongoing field work and recent discoveries at the Bottom Brook Rare Earth Elements Project in the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

York's comprehensive exploration efforts are now well underway following the full thaw of the winter snowpack. Despite the initial setbacks caused by cool weather, the Company's eight-person field crew, including field geologists, is capitalizing on the improved conditions to evaluate the geological environment and prospect new targets on the 15,110 hectare site.

Initial rock samples collected from the known Trench Zone and 'New' Zone have been submitted to Eastern Analytical in New Brunswick for preparation and subsequent shipping to Eastern Analytical in NL for detailed analysis and assaying. We expect to receive the initial assay results next week that will provide valuable insights into the geological controls on mineral disposition and also the grade of different styles of mineralization at several locations on the property. These initial assay results will also inform some of the next phase of work that will include trenching and further sampling that will help provide important information in advance of the Company's initial drill program on the project in August. This week we shipped an additional 60 rock samples to Eastern Analytical, and we anticipate receiving the assay results from these additional samples within a month.

Field crews have utilized helicopter support to prospect and map some more remote airborne geophysical targets that were inaccessible. Early and quick access to these more remote targets has allowed us to gain initial information about the regional potential on some of our new targets.

We have successfully accessed and sampled a number of previously unexplored targets and have been successful in, uncovering several intriguing prospects that will warrant further investigation. These prospects will undergo detailed prospecting, mapping, and radiometric surveying, with the goal of understanding the local geology, structure and controls on any mineralization that is of economic interest. Areas of interest will be investigated further as data is received and synthesized.

Our geological team have been conducting radiometric surveying over previously identified prospecting targets, while also engaging in extensive mapping and sampling of outcrop exposures. These efforts aim to enhance our understanding of the geological context of these target areas and help refine our exploration strategies.

Preliminary findings have yielded promising results, with anomalous radiometric showings featuring favorable host rocks and mineralization identified along a 7 km strike length, trending north-northeasterly from the 'New' showing area discovered in late May. This significant radiometric mineralization highlights the potential and prospectivity of our project to have mineralization over large areas on the property.

Looking ahead, our field work over the next month will focus on trenching, channel sampling, and comprehensive mapping of all trenches. These activities will prepare us for the initiation of diamond drilling in August, marking a critical milestone in our exploration and evaluation process.

Qualified Person

Doug Blanchflower, P. Geo., a Director of York Harbour, and Qualified Person in accordance with National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and accepted the technical material contained in this news release.

About York Harbour Metals

York Harbour Metals Inc. (TSXV: YORK) (OTC Pink: YORKF) (FSE: 5DE0) is an exploration and development company focused on two high-grade projects in Newfoundland. The York Harbour Copper-Zinc-Silver Project is located approximately 27 km from Corner Brook in Newfoundland. The Company intends to continue drilling the 11 known mineralized zones and explore new massive sulphide targets.

Recently, the Company announced the acquisition of a high-grade Rare Earth Elements ("REE") project also located in Newfoundland. The Bottom Brook Critical Metals Project, covering 15,110 hectares, is located next to the Trans Canada Highway and is just 27 km from the deep-water port at Turf Point. York Harbour intends to actively identify diamond drill targets through property-wide prospecting, focused soil sampling, and geological mapping. A substantial drill program is scheduled for this year.

For further details on York Harbour Metals, please reach out via email to info@yorkharbourmetals.com or call +1-778-302-2257. You may also visit the Company's website at www.yorkharbourmetals.com for past news releases, media interviews and opinion-editorial pieces by management.

On Behalf of The Board of Directors,

"Signed"

Bruce Durham

CEO, President, and Director

Telephone: 778-302-2257 | Email: info@yorkharbourmetals.com

Website: www.yorkharbourmetals.com

1518 - 800 Pender Street W, Vancouver, BC, Canada V6C 2V6

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release may contain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. All information contained herein that is not historical in nature may constitute forward-looking information. Forward-looking statements herein include but are not limited to statements relating to the prospects for development of the Company's mineral properties, and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management, are inherently subject to business, market and economic risks, uncertainties and contingencies that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied by forward looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on these forward-looking statements.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/171386