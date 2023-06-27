Anzeige
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2023 and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting

DJ Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2023 and Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting 

Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC (FSTA) 
Fuller, Smith & Turner PLC: Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2023 and 
Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting 
27-Jun-2023 / 13:08 GMT/BST 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. ("the Company") 
 
Publication of the Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2023 and Notice of 2023 Annual General 
Meeting 
 
 
FULLER, SMITH & TURNER P.L.C. today announces that the following documents are being posted or otherwise made available 
to shareholders: 
 
   -- Annual Report and Accounts for the 53 weeks ending 1 April 2023 
   -- Notice of 2023 Annual General Meeting 
   -- Form of Proxy 
 
Copies of the above documents are available on the Company's website at www.fullers.co.uk/corporate/investors/ 
general-meetings and, in accordance with LR 9.6.1R, have been submitted to the National Storage Mechanism and will 
shortly be available for inspection at: https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. 
 
In compliance with DTR 6.3.5(1A), the regulated information required under DTR 6.3.5 is available in unedited full text 
within the Annual Report and Accounts which are available on the Company's website as well as the National Storage 
Mechanism, as noted above. 
 
The Company's Annual General Meeting ("AGM") will be held at The George IV, 185 Chiswick High Road, London, W4 2DR on 
Thursday 20 July 2023 at 11 a.m. 
 
For further information, please contact: 
 
Rachel Spencer 
Company Secretary 
020 8996 2073 
 
27 June 2023 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:      GB00B1YPC344 
Category Code: ACS 
TIDM:      FSTA 
LEI Code:    213800C7ACOFMRCQQW76 
OAM Categories: 1.1. Annual financial and audit reports 
Sequence No.:  253827 
EQS News ID:  1666921 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666921&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 08:08 ET (12:08 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
