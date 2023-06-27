Solvium Holding AG: Solvium Publishes Declaration in Accordance with the German Sustainability Code

HAMBURG, GERMANY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Solvium Holding AG has published a Declaration of Sustainability in accordance with the German Sustainability Code ("Deutscher Nachhaltigkeitskodex", DNK). For 2022, the report was prepared in accordance with the CSR Directive Implementation Act, although there is no legal obligation for Solvium to do so. In the 52-page-document, the company answers to 20 questions relating to the ESG-criteria Environment, Social and Governance in accordance with EU-legislation.

André Wreth, CMO of Solvium Holding AG comments: "Satisfactorily fulfilling the strict catalogue of criteria of the DNK methodology was a hard piece of work. The result makes us very proud! We would like to demonstrate to our stakeholders that we are serious about our sustainability process, also at the level of non-financial reporting. We will submit this declaration again every year."

The German Sustainability Code (DNK) is a standard for transparency in relation to corporate sustainability management. To comply with DNK, users create a declaration in the DNK database on 20 DNK-criteria and the supplementary non-financial performance indicators selected from Global Reporting Initiative (GRI) and European Federation of Financial Analysts Societies (EFFAS).

The statement is available for download at the following link: https://datenbank2.deutscher-nachhaltigkeitskodex.de/Profile/CompanyProfile/14981/de/2022/dnk.

About Solvium

The Solvium Holding AG is a provider and manager of solid and innovative investments for private and professional investors in the logistics sector and is an internationally active asset manager in this field.

The company manages around 20,000 closed contracts with private investors in Germany and has invested more than 500 million euros of investment capital to date. Currently, the group manages assets worth more than 300 million euros.

The group of companies includes the container manager Noble Container Leasing Ltd. with locations in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Singapore and Seoul, among others, one of the leading intra-Asian rental companies for containers, and Axis Intermodal Deutschland GmbH, Europe's largest rental company for swap bodies. www.solvium-holding.ag

Press Contact: Juergen Braatz, j.braatz@ratingwissen.de, +49 172 511 34 30

SOURCE: Solvium Holding AG

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763884/Solvium-Publishes-Declaration-in-Accordance-with-the-German-Sustainability-Code