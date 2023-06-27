Picerne Residential: The Picerne Group Announces Wellness Partnership With Fitness Guru Harley Pasternak

Renowned celebrity fitness trainer and nutritionist to re-imagine fitness facilities and wellness programming for Picerne Residential's nearly 2,000 units across the United States.

NEWPORT BEACH, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The Picerne Group is elated to announce a new wellness partnership with celebrity fitness trainer Harley Pasternak.





Harley Pasternak

Nutrition Expert & Celebrity Trainer





A division of The Picerne Group, Picerne Residential is a leader in multi-family luxury, lifestyle residences known for enhancing the residential experience with bespoke offerings, intuitive floor plans, and personalized service. And this new partnership will continue to do just that.

Pasternak has been strategically brought on board to enhance the residential fitness experience through innovative fitness facility designs and wellness-inspired programming across the Picerne Residential's 2,000 units across Southern California.

"The new gyms will prioritize resident's health and well-being - which has never been more important," says Picerne Group's founder, president and chairman of the board Kenneth Picerne. "We've always been at the forefront of change, constantly responding to our evolving market and fitness is no different. That is why we are making this commitment to our residents."

Pasternak comes with over 30 years of experience in designing some of the most innovative fitness facilities in the world, has published seven best-selling fitness and nutrition books, and has worked with the likes of Lady Gaga, Katy Perry, Rihanna, Megan Fox, and Ariana Grande. His designs focus on the end-user experience and include "best in class" for each category of equipment.

As the Picerne Group's new Fitness Advisor, Pasternak will also advise on how residents can approach full-body fitness - whether working out in the newly redesigned gym or at home in the comfort of their luxury apartment. Residents will see this evolution come to life over the next few months with direct insights from Pasternak to residents at One Uptown Newport Luxury Residences in Newport, CA; Blu Laguna Nigel Apartment Homes in Laguna Nigel, CA; and Kaia South Bay Apartments in Lomita, CA.

About Picerne Residential

Picerne Residential is an entity of The Picerne Group. Founded in 1988 by Kenneth Picerne, The Picerne Group is an investment company with platforms in land acquisition, entitlement, and luxury apartment development. For more information, please visit www.picernegroup.com.

About Harley Pasternak

Harley Pasternak is a world-renowned fitness and nutrition authority, celebrity personal trainer, and New York Times bestselling author whose books include 5-Factor Fitness, 5 Factor Diet, and The Body Reset. Widely recognized for his innovative approach to full-body fitness, Pasternak will assess and improve existing fitness facilities as well as create new unique fitness facilities at Picerne properties.

As an Adjunct Professor in the Faculty of Medicine at the University of Toronto, Pasternak holds a Master of Science in Exercise Physiology and Nutritional Sciences from the University of Toronto and an Honors Degree in Kinesiology from University of Western Ontario. He is also certified by The American College of Sports Medicine and The Canadian Society of Exercise Physiology.

