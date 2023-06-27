Tactical Fleet Announces Auction of the Coveted 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A on Doug DeMuro's Cars & Bids

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Tactical Fleet, a leading dealership for unique, high-performance, and luxury vehicles, is delighted to announce the auction of the extraordinary 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A on Doug DeMuro's Cars & Bids. This ultra-exclusive vehicle is renowned for its outstanding performance, rarity, and cutting-edge design.

The 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A is the epitome of exceptional Italian design and engineering. Its moniker "Speciale A," short for "Speciale Aperta," signifies its specialty in delivering an open-air driving experience. With only 499 units ever produced worldwide, the chance to own such a rare masterpiece does not come often.

This specific vehicle has just shy of 5,000 miles on the odometer and showcases the unique Nero Stellato over a Blu Nart racing livery, which pays homage to Ferrari's rich racing history. Underneath its striking exterior, the vehicle is powered by a naturally aspirated 4.5L V8 engine, producing 597 horsepower and 398 lb-ft of torque, capable of going from 0-60 mph in under three seconds.

The interior of the 458 Speciale A is equally impressive, featuring an Alcantara and leather interior with carbon fiber trim and Speciale stitching. The car also comes with extensive factory options, including a telemetry system, front and rear parking sensors, Scuderia Ferrari shields, an integrated audio system, and navigation.

This Ferrari model is well-maintained and comes with complete service records, adding to its allure for collectors and Ferrari enthusiasts alike. It is an ideal addition for those seeking to elevate their car collection or enjoy the thrill of driving a truly exceptional sports car.

Tactical Fleet invites interested buyers, collectors, and auto enthusiasts to visit the Cars & Bids website for more detailed information and to participate in the auction. As with all vehicles sold through Tactical Fleet, the 2015 Ferrari 458 Speciale A comes with a transparent history and an assurance of quality. Tactical Fleet takes great pride in offering the opportunity to acquire such a prestigious vehicle.

About Tactical Fleet

Tactical Fleet is a leading exotic car dealership with locations in Dallas, Texas, and Charlotte, North Carolina, specializing in the sale of premium, luxury, and performance vehicles. With a reputation built on trust, expertise, and a personalized approach, Tactical Fleet prides itself on delivering an unparalleled customer experience. Tactical Fleet is a subsidiary of Sonic Automotive, Inc., one of the nation's largest automotive retailers with over 150 locations. For more information about Tactical Fleet, please visit our website at TacticalFleet.com.

