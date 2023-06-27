Stage 4 Solutions, Inc.: Stage 4 Solutions Announces Collaboration With AWS re/Start to Address Skills Gap for Cloud Resources

SANTA CLARA, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Stage 4 Solutions, an award-winning women-owned and minority-owned firm that specializes in providing consulting and interim staffing services to high technology companies, government agencies, aerospace/defense companies, and healthcare organizations is proud to announce its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to deliver AWS re/Start, a cohort-based, workforce-development training program, to learners of diverse backgrounds across the US.

The World Economic Forum estimates that by 2025, half of the global workforce will need reskilling, and 97 million new roles will emerge because of digitization. AWS re/Start is designed to prepare unemployed or underemployed individuals for careers in the cloud and connect them to potential employers. The curriculum is delivered through a combination of instructor-led training, hands-on labs, and group projects covering a range of topics, including programming fundamentals, cloud computing concepts, and the use of AWS services. Graduates have the skills and knowledge necessary to pursue careers as cloud support associates, cloud operations associates, and other entry-level cloud computing roles.

With AWS re/Start, Stage 4 Solutions will work to connect and help place US-based, job-ready, AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner-certified graduates across its nationwide base of clients in entry-level cloud roles. By providing diverse, underrepresented, and underemployed individuals with the opportunity to enter the tech industry, this collaboration will also act as a crucial contributor to increasing diversity in the workforce.

"Our mission at Stage 4 Solutions is to accelerate careers, organizations, and communities. We are committed to helping our clients fill critical resource gaps by finding the best talent to meet their technology and business needs, and our collaboration with AWS re/Start is a natural extension of this mission," said Niti Agrawal, CEO of Stage 4 Solutions. "Without a doubt, a shortage of entry-level cloud-skilled resources is evident on a national scale. We aim to address this shortage by providing and expanding the pool of skilled cloud-certified resources with AWS re/Start."

"The industry demand for cloud adoption continues to outpace the number of cloud-savvy workers, leaving organizations struggling to find and hire the talent needed to implement cloud services, "said Tejas Vashi, Global Lead, AWS re/Start, AWS. "AWS re/Start, together with Stage 4 Solutions, is helping to remove barriers so individuals from all backgrounds can gain skills to launch successful careers in cloud. We're committed to helping AWS customers and partners hire with confidence from a trusted pipeline of early-career talent."

About Stage 4 Solutions:

Stage 4 Solutions is a women-owned and minority-owned consulting and interim staffing firm. We specialize in serving high technology, aerospace/defense companies, government agencies, and healthcare organizations by providing seasoned professionals for both short term and long term needs across marketing, technology and operations teams. Since 2001, we have served more than 125 clients and have achieved 100% client referenceability.

