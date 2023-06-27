Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates the Door on Its New Relationship With Jean-Georges Restaurant Group

Award-Winning Marketing Agency The Door Adds Manhattan's The Tin Building by Jean-Georges and New Restaurant at 425 Park Avenue to Client Roster

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) congratulates its subsidiary, the award-winning consumer, lifestyle and hospitality marketing communications agency, The Door, on winning two projects with world renowned chef, Jean-Georges Vongerichten. The Door adds Tin Building by Jean-Georges and the forthcoming restaurant at 425 Park Avenue to their expansive list of culinary clients and destinations.

Tin Building by Jean-Georges Photo Credit: Nicole Franzen

All 53,000 square feet of restaurant, retail and event space at The Tin Building by Jean-Georges is brimming with opportunity for interesting storytelling. The new experiences at this legendary address - New York City's former Fulton Fish Market at Pier 17 - include six full-service restaurants; six fast casual outlets, three bars, private dining experiences and specialty retail markets. The Door was hired in May 2023 to bring these stories to life in exciting and unexpected ways while building awareness in New York City beyond the food enthusiast community. The Door will work with Dolphin Entertainment's sister agencies in music, content and entertainment to apply creative processes for attracting new customers and loyalists.

"We're excited to be working with The Door, not only for their strong culinary background but also their ability to take our brand off of the food pages to attract new audiences in lifestyle, fashion, design, entertainment and more," says chef Jean-Georges Vongerichten.

In addition to The Tin Building, The Door will be launching a new 14,000-square-foot bi-level restaurant conceived and operated by Jean-Georges. Located in the much talked about Norman Foster-designed Manhattan office tower, 425 Park Avenue, the new restaurant will feature 25-foot high ceilings, a mezzanine with a dramatic show kitchen, a cocktail lounge with a 45-foot high ceiling and art by Larry Poons.

About The Door

Founded in 2008 by industry veterans Lois Najarian O'Neill and Charlie Dougiello, The Door is an integrated marketing and PR agency constructed as "an idea house," with a focus on building important, viable brands through diverse initiatives. Headquartered in New York and Los Angeles, The Door represents a wide range of clients-including food and beverage, personalities, hospitality brands, events, consumer products, technology offerings, and entertainment/media entities.

For more information, visit thedooronline.com or follow on Instagram at @thedooronline.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. All three PR firms have been ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States. Viewpoint Creative, Be Social and Socialyte complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series, and has recently entered into a multi-year agreement with IMAX to co-produce feature documentaries. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com

This press release contains 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, Dolphin Entertainment Inc.'s offering of common stock as well as expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying its expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by the use of words such as "will," "would," "anticipate," "expect," "believe," "designed," "plan," or "intend," the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These views involve risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict and, accordingly, Dolphin Entertainment's actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in its forward-looking statements. Dolphin Entertainment's forward-looking statements contained herein speak only as of the date of this press release. Factors or events Dolphin Entertainment cannot predict, including those described in the risk factors contained in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, may cause its actual results to differ from those expressed in forward-looking statements. Although Dolphin Entertainment believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that its expectations will be achieved, and Dolphin Entertainment undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

SOURCE: Dolphin Entertainment

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/763825/Dolphin-Entertainment-Congratulates-the-Door-on-Its-New-Relationship-With-Jean-Georges-Restaurant-Group