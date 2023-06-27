ID Global Corporation: IDGlobal Corp Announces New Advisory Board Focused on AI and Digital Innovation Marketing

DOWNERS GROVE, IL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / (OTC PINK:IDGC) IDGlobal Corp. Announces Groundbreaking Venture in Digital Workflows and Innovations in Digital Marketing.

IDGlobal Corp. is thrilled to embark on an exciting new journey that will revolutionize the way we approach digital workflows and drive innovations in digital marketing. As part of this transformative initiative, IDGlobal Corp. is proud to introduce two esteemed members joining our recently instituted Advisory Board, which is specifically focused on AI and workflow analytics.

In today's fast-paced business environment, the ability to make research, sales based, or marketing decisions with lightning speed is paramount. By harnessing the power of artificial intelligence, IDGlobal Corp. aims to achieve just that. By integrating industry specialists who are at the forefront of AI technology and digital marketing, we are poised to unlock incredible opportunities and drive unprecedented growth for our subsidiary.

AI marketing is more than just a buzzword; it is a game-changer. With automated decision-making fueled by comprehensive data collection, in-depth analysis, and real-time observations of our target audience, we are now capable of tailoring our marketing efforts like never before. By fully embracing the potential of AI, we will identify emerging trends in the economy and swiftly adapt our strategies to maximize our impact.

However, such a significant undertaking requires a team of exceptional specialists who possess the expertise and vision to take us to new heights. IDGlobal Corp. has assembled a highly skilled and diverse group of professionals who will collectively shape the objectives of our Advisory Board. We are committed to ensuring that our AI initiatives align seamlessly with our broader business goals, fostering an environment of collaboration where brilliant minds from various backgrounds come together to challenge the status quo and push boundaries.

Our Advisory Board members are not mere figureheads but actively engaged experts who will lend their invaluable expertise to guide our decision-making process. Through regular meetings and ongoing discussions, they will help shape our AI-driven strategies, ensuring that IDGlobal Corp. remains at the forefront of innovation in this dynamic digital landscape.

AI technology offers a wide range of powerful use cases across various industries. Here are some of the most impactful applications of AI that we have started building:

Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Chatbots: AI-powered NLP allows machines to understand and interpret human language, enabling chatbots to provide personalized customer support, automate responses, and handle inquiries efficiently.

Recommendation Systems: AI algorithms can analyze user behavior, preferences, and historical data to generate accurate recommendations. These systems are widely used in e-commerce platforms, streaming services, and content platforms to enhance user experiences and drive engagement.

Image and Video Analysis: AI algorithms can analyze and interpret visual data, enabling applications like facial recognition, object detection, content moderation, and video surveillance. This technology finds applications in various fields, including security, healthcare, and entertainment.

Predictive Analytics and Forecasting: AI algorithms can analyze large volumes of data, identify patterns, and make accurate predictions. This capability is valuable in financial markets, sales forecasting, inventory management, and demand prediction, aiding businesses in making data-driven decisions.

Autonomous Vehicles: AI technology plays a critical role in autonomous vehicles, enabling them to perceive the environment, make real-time decisions, and navigate safely. This application has the potential to revolutionize transportation, improve road safety, and enhance mobility.

Healthcare Diagnosis and Treatment: AI algorithms can analyze medical data, including patient records, lab results, and imaging scans, to assist in disease diagnosis, treatment planning, and drug discovery. This technology holds immense promise for improving patient care and accelerating medical research.

Fraud Detection and Cybersecurity: AI algorithms can detect patterns and anomalies in large datasets, helping to identify fraudulent activities, predict cybersecurity threats, and enhance data security. This application is crucial in safeguarding sensitive information and protecting digital infrastructure.

Personalized Marketing and Customer Insights: AI-powered analytics enable businesses to gather and analyze vast amounts of customer data, allowing for personalized marketing campaigns, targeted advertising, and customer behavior analysis. This helps companies better understand their customers and deliver relevant experiences.

Virtual Assistants and Smart Home Automation: Virtual assistants, such as Amazon's Alexa and Google Assistant, utilize AI to understand voice commands, perform tasks, and control connected devices in smart homes. This technology simplifies daily routines, enhances convenience, and improves home automation.

Financial Analysis and Trading: AI algorithms can analyze market trends, historical data, and news sentiment to assist in financial analysis, portfolio management, and algorithmic trading. These applications help financial institutions make informed investment decisions and optimize trading strategies.

"These are just a few examples of the powerful use cases for AI technology we are developing minimal viable products for. The versatility and potential of AI continue to expand, promising transformative impacts across industries and reshaping the way we live, work, and interact with technology." stated IDGC CEO, Sebastien C. DuFort. The Company will also be announcing a thorough corporate update in the near future.

