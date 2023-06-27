State Employees Credit Union Selects Apiture to Modernize Digital Banking

65-year-old credit union to leverage the Apiture Digital Banking Platform for online and mobile banking

WILMINGTON, NC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Apiture, a leading provider of digital banking solutions, today announced that State Employees Credit Union ("State ECU"), a 65-year-old institution serving members throughout New Mexico, has selected the Apiture Digital Banking Platform to deliver an enhanced online and mobile banking experience to its members.

The modernization effort is part of State ECU's ongoing mission to empower its members by providing exceptional financial service. The credit union will leverage Apiture's Consumer Banking and Business Banking solutions to deliver in-demand features through a seamless, intuitive online interface and mobile app. The credit union will also use the Apiture Data Intelligence solution to drive digital engagement and provide tailored offers to consumers and businesses online. State ECU collaborated with Samaha & Associates to find the best technology partner, ultimately picking Apiture.

"At State ECU, we are committed to evolving through technology that improves the financial lives of our members," said Ed Christians, CIO at State ECU. "Apiture's industry-leading digital banking solutions, along with its commitment to service and support, give us confidence that our partnership will enable us to better support the financial success of a growing number of consumers and businesses throughout New Mexico."

"By providing a modern, fully featured consumer and business banking experience, State ECU is poised to deepen member engagement and drive significant growth," said Apiture CEO Chris Babcock. "We are thrilled to welcome State ECU to the Apiture family."

About Apiture

Apiture delivers award-winning digital banking solutions to banks and credit unions throughout the U.S. Our flexible, highly configurable solutions meet a wide range of financial institutions' needs, from leveling the playing field with larger institutions to supporting growth through innovative data intelligence and embedded banking strategies. With our API-first approach, our clients can maximize the capabilities of their platform while preserving a seamless user experience. Our exclusive focus on digital banking, and a team with hundreds of years of collective experience working at U.S. financial institutions, means we're dedicated to meeting the unique needs of our clients while providing a level of support that's unmatched in the industry. Apiture is headquartered in Wilmington, North Carolina, with offices in Austin, Texas. To learn more, visit www.apiture.com.

About State Employees Credit Union

State ECU, with more than $1 billion in assets, is the 5th largest credit union in New Mexico. As a financial not-for-profit, State ECU is committed to serving its Members and the community with integrity and accountability. Founded in 1958, State ECU now provides financial services to over 52,000 members with local support, decisions, expertise, and convenience.

