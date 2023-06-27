Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc.: Adolore Biotherapeutics Announces Launch of Social Media Channels

Company developing next generation, disease-modifying, non-opioid analgesic gene therapies for the treatment of chronic pain

DELRAY BEACH, FL / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc. ("Adolore" or the "Company") a biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free gene therapy treatments for pain, today announced the launch of its new corporate social media channels. To stay up-to-date with Adolore's latest news and events, connect with the Company on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

"We are committed to keeping all of our stakeholders well informed as we continue to advance the development of our non-opioid analgesic gene therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and progress toward a clinical stage biotechnology company. We look forward to leveraging our communication platforms and invite you to connect with us on our social channels as we establish relationships with the investment, patient and industry partner communities and work to address the significant unmet need for safe and effective non-opioid pain therapies," commented Roelof Rongen, MSE, MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Adolore.

Adolore is a preclinical stage biotechnology company focused on developing breakthrough opioid-free pain relieving (analgesic) treatments for a variety of chronic pain indications, including erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition (an orphan disease) with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of efficacious alternatives. Building on years of rigorous scientific discovery, continuing innovation, and operational excellence, the Company is working to make meaningful improvements in the lives of underserved patient populations suffering from debilitating chronic pain conditions.

Leveraging its innovative CA8* (*Carbonic Anhydrase-Like Analgesic Peptides, CA8 Variants) gene therapy, the Company is currently advancing two CA8* (*Carbonic Anhydrase-Like Analgesic Peptides, CA8 Variants) programs, ADB-101 and ADB-102. These two programs are currently in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, respectively. To date, these ongoing development programs have been funded by more than $5 million provided by the NIH, DoD and the Wallace H. Coulter Foundation, a recent $1.5 million Convertible debt raise, as well as ongoing NIH HEAL funding. Based on compelling data generated to date, the Company is progressing these programs towards an IND filing and a Phase 1 study.

Adolore Biotherapeutics, Inc., is a biotechnology company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of chronic pain and other pain and nervous system conditions or disorders. Our best-in-class programs are long-acting, locally acting gene-therapies that are opioid-free Disease Modifying Anti-Pain therapies (DMAPs) for the treatment of chronic pain.

The Company's two current CA8* gene therapy programs are in preclinical development for treatment of patients suffering from erythromelalgia, a life-long heritable chronic pain condition representing an orphan drug disease with no approved therapy, and chronic osteoarthritis knee pain, affecting a large number of patients that is often treated with opioids due to the lack of good alternatives, thus contributing to the ongoing opioid crisis

