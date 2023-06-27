General Enterprise Ventures, Inc., , Subsidiary, Mighty Fire Breaker LLC, Demonstrates It's Certified EPA Safer Choice Product Fire Chemistry's Ability to Stop Wildfire's Advance in Demonstrations Which Were Covered by ABC7 TV's Los Angeles "Eyewitness Ne

Link to Watch the News Cast https://youtu.be/NOij1Wy2fRc

CHEYENNE, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Mighty Fire Breaker demonstrated how, when MFB-31-CitroTech is applied to vegetation and trees in advance, before a wildfire has arrived and reached an insured asset, it could stop an advancing fire dead in it tracks. Phillip Palmer, an ABC TV Los Angeles anchor and reporter, spent the entire day at the demonstration site in San Bernardino, interviewing MFB's three Advisory Board members who are Retired Fire Chiefs, MFB's Founder, and the FireScout Team. Phillip got to witness, first-hand, what MFB's CitroTech clean chemistry could do to reduce the risk of loss in the California wildfire region of San Bernardino.

The ABC reporter also witnessed, the day before, a prescribed, controlled burn in Colton, California. That city's Fire Chief, Tim McHargue, contacted retired Fire Marshal Peter Brierty, one of the MFB Advisory Board members, to have MFB come out and spray some small areas inside the burn area five days before the burn was conducted on June 19th. MFB was provided with a photo that showed what was sprayed by MFB-31-CitroTech stood up to the controlled wildfire and did not burn.

The June 20th event was coordinated and hosted by the highly respected fire prevention expert, Laura Dyberg, who is President of the Inland Empire Fire Safe Alliance, the Mountain Rim Fire Safe Council and the East Little Mountain Fire Safe Council. Laura had also invited members of the San Bernardino Fire Department to attend so they could see for themselves the new developments in fire prevention. Laura spoke, and with her contagious enthusiasm, and she made sure that all those who attended could see the need for fire prevention measures to be taken now.

In support of Laura's message, Steve Conboy said "that with MFB's DIY System, any homeowner can affordably obtain and install anMFB-31-CitroTech system to protect their house and landscaping from wildfire."

In addition, insurance company representatives were in attendance to see how MFB-31-CitroTech could be used to protect at-risk properties, thereby potentially reducing insurance premiums. With the recent news of two major insurance companies ceasing to issue new coverage for California homes and businesses, MFB's fire technology could help address this problem by protecting homes with its DIY System.

MFB's new partnership guests were Michael Plaksin and Steve Monnier with Alchera X, representing Firescout Smoke Detection Monitoring. When Plaksin spoke, "he talked about the future of wildfire insurance risk reduction by adding Smoke Detection/Monitoring to activate Mighty Fire Breaker's Wildfire Defense Systems." This Company has joined Mighty Fire Breaker's efforts to provide insurance underwriters what they have been looking for to reduce their risk on homes, and even the vines of wine producers. In fact, it was FireScout's technology that detected a 21 acre wildfire on June 14th that had broken out in Lake County, CA. Just 8 minutes after the fire had started, FireScout's technology successfully detected it with its rotating camera. Subsequently, it detected the fire six times using three separate cameras. The triangulation of the cameras showed a very close estimate of the fire's location, with position errors of just 0.19 miles and 0.23 miles.

MFB's main goal for advanced, early fire elimination wildfire defense technology is to educate and support property owners, which is greatly needed during this time of insurance companies leaving the California market. MFB is now communicating with some of the top insurance brokers that are still writing policies in California. MFB's hpes to educate them on how the MFB No Short Cut Documented Wildfire Defense Systems will give the big insurance underwriters what they need to insure the uninsurable and to provide reduced premiums for many others.

What makes Mighty Fire Breaker different than any other company in the Wildfire Defense System industry is our chemistry's accreditations. This gives insurance providers additional protection, in that they would not be recommending a fire retardant chemistry that could be found to be toxic around homes and wineries.

Mighty Fire Breaker LLC is also pleased to announce the release of its new website: https://mightyfirebreaker.com/

