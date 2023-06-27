PAN Communications: PAN Leverages PR and Industry Expertise to Support Critical Differentiation for ThreatX in a Competitive Field

BOSTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / PAN Communications , an integrated marketing and PR agency for B2B technology and healthcare brands, shares strong 90-day results from work with Boston-based cybersecurity brand ThreatX .

Searching for a new and more compatible agency partner, ThreatX signed with PAN in December 2022 with goals to increase brand visibility, strengthen thought leadership, capitalize on trending news topics, build awareness in priority verticals, formalize a robust research arm and amplify product and innovation storylines.

PAN hit the ground running with a multi-pronged PR strategy that leveraged media relations, content strategy and targeted speaking opportunities to secure critical results in just a short time.

Coverage efforts were driven in large part by product outreach and rapid response to trending security stories and news. The PAN team also executed a custom ThreatX-branded Dynata survey on the human impacts of API attacks. As a result of these efforts, in Q1, PAN secured 42 pieces of coverage for ThreatX - 280% of the quarterly goal. These efforts also translated to a 222% increase in share of voice.

In the lead-up to RSA Conference, PAN worked with ThreatX to coordinate a successful launch of their Runtime API and Application Protection (RAAP) and API catalog 2.0 products, securing 12 pieces of pre-event and event coverage across the two announcements.

"PAN understands the pace and complexity of the cybersecurity industry and has architected a program that is designed to break through the noise and tell our story to the right audiences," said Dave Howell, chief marketing officer, ThreatX. "With the firm's industry expertise and proactive and creative media approach, we're confident that PAN is the right partner to help us increase our reach and impact."

Success with ThreatX lands amid strong momentum for the PAN security practice , including the firm's PRovoke 2023 Technology Agency of the Year win in May.

Through the remainder of this year, PAN will continue to support ThreatX through thought leadership guidance, strategic campaigns and an always-on media approach.

"The cybersecurity industry is fast evolving to keep pace with emerging and expanding threats. ThreatX is creating truly innovative solutions for app and API security to meet the needs of the industry today and in the future," said Ariel Novak , vice president, PAN. "Over the last several months, we have partnered closely with ThreatX to elevate their story and share their unique solution with the market, and we are excited about what we can continue to accomplish together."

