The Market Herald Announces Partnership with Research Capital Corporation for Market Access Program

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The Market Herald Limited ("The Market Herald" or "Company") is pleased to announce that its media company, Stockhouse Publishing Ltd. ("Stockhouse"), has entered into an exclusive partnership with Research Capital Corporation ("RCC"), a leading Canadian investment dealer, under RCC's Market Access Program ("Market Access Program"). Stockhouse has appointed RCC as its referral investment dealer in respect of the potential provision by RCC of corporate finance services, advisory services, capital markets services and/or trading advisory services (collectively, "Investment Dealer Services"), to potential corporate issuer clients of Stockhouse that are seeking Investment Dealer Services.

The Market Access Program seeks to provide corporate issuer clients with the benefits of increased exposure to institutional and retail investors, and, in turn, enhancing recognition of a corporate issuer's capital market's profile and capability for access to capital.

Twila Jensen, Chief Operating Officer of The Market Herald, said, "This partnership solidifies our commitment to empowering corporate issuers seeking Investment Dealer Services. This collaboration exemplifies a strategic union between two industry leaders, amplifying the potential for growth, innovation, and financial success. Together, we forge a path of unparalleled opportunities, harnessing the combined expertise and unwavering dedication to delivering exceptional corporate finance, advisory, capital markets, and trading advisory services. Our shared vision is to propel businesses forward, unlocking their true potential in the dynamic world of investment. This partnership signifies a gateway to new horizons, where the fusion of knowledge and resources paves the way for remarkable achievements."

Howard Katz, Managing Director, Investment Banking and Head of Research Capital's Market Access Program commented, "We are very pleased to enter into this strategic relationship with The Market Herald. Research Capital's Market Access Program is designed to empower the executives of public companies to maximize their impact with institutional and retail audiences. Our program has been successfully developed and implemented over recent years, and we are pleased to unveil our newly rebranded service offerings with The Market Herald's clients."

About The Market Herald

The Market Herald proudly owns two of the most vibrant and influential online investor communities in Australia and Canada, namely Stockhouse.com and HotCopper.com.au. Join over two million unique investors who engage with our sites each month, delighting in the pulsating heart of financial insight and opportunity. Through current partnerships with over more than 300 listed companies throughout North America and Australia, we promise a platform where captivating corporate narratives are shared, promoting a unique connection between businesses and investors.

About Research Capital Corporation

Research Capital Corporation is a leading independent, full service Canadian investment dealer, with roots tracing back over 100 years, offering an extensive range of professional investment services and products, including investment banking, equity research, institutional sales and trading, private wealth management services, financial and estate planning services, portfolio management, and insurance. RCC's capital markets team, located in Toronto, Calgary and Vancouver, Canada, offer a complete range of capital markets services with strong expertise in public offerings, equity private placements, mergers & acquisitions, divestures, fairness opinions, and general capital markets advisory.

