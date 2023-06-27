Farm AI Solutions LLC: Novel Blockchain Presale About To End - $FAI And The AI Company Behind It That Is Looking To Lead An Agricultural Revolution

The presale of $FAI is about to end. Get involved now!

SUWANEE, GA / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The presale for the new cryptocurrency token $FAI is ending soon. $FAI is the native token for Farm AI, an artificial intelligence (AI)-focused technology company looking to transform the agricultural industry.

Farm AI's mission is to leverage its expertise in next-generation AI And blockchain technology to radically change the agricultural sector. Because agriculture is a highly traditional industry, the company believes there is a significant opportunity for key resource and process optimization across the sector.

Farm AI is looking to use its AI-supported platform to help farmers improve their efficiency while simultaneously advancing important sustainability goals. The AI powers deep data to provide farmers with help in everything from diagnosing crop health and diseases to determining the optimal use of fertilizer and pesticides.

The ecosystem is integrated with blockchain technology to provide a stable site within which farmers can store and share their data. Now, with the launch of its native $FAI token, Farm AI is adding the ability to make secure payments for AI-related services. The company believes this will boost collaboration in the sector and help farmers more quickly adopt the AI technology transforming the industry.

The Road Ahead For Farm AI Within A Growing Market

The smart farming market, the farming segment dedicated to using modern technology to improve agricultural's sustainability and efficiency, was worth $19.5 billion in 2022 . It is predicted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 10.5% over the next decade, reaching $53 billion by 2032. This growth is partly driven by the recent investment enthusiasm surrounding all AI technologies.

ChatGPT's release in 2022 was the spark that kindled the latest round of market interest in investment in AI and AI-adjacent companies . Venture capitalists surveyed by PitchBook say AI will be the most significant driver of opportunities for innovation and growth over the next year.

Interest has also been increasing in blockchain technology and development. Up to 10% of global gross domestic product (GDP) is estimated to be associated with blockchain technology by 2027. As the rate of adoption increases, investors will likely focus their attention on companies that have already demonstrated credibility in the AI and blockchain space.

Farm AI believes it has demonstrated competence and the potential for growth in this space. The company has also set out a clear road map that reveals its most direct path to success. It has already initiated phase 1, which includes the presale and stealth launch of $FAI. $FAI offers investors looking for exposure to AI and blockchain optimization of agriculture a way to get involved in the evolution of agriculture.

Also, as part of phase 1, the company will also push aggressively for its listing on coin sites, as well as listings on CoinMarketCap, Coin Gecko and CEX.IO. The Farm AI team, which has decades of combined experience in blockchain technology and software development, will also be expanding as part of phase 1. The company will then be focusing on building a robust network of promotions and partnerships before moving to its next stages with phases 2 and 3.

