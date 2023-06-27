Bona Fide Masks: Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. Adds In-House Painting Capability for Chain, Metal Beads, and Component Parts

U.S. Manufacturer to Offer On-Site Color Coating with Acquisition of JonMandy Corp.

MOUNT VERNON, NY / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) has added in-house color painting capability to its repertoire of options for chain products and component parts, following the acquisition of Torrington, CT-based JonMandy Corporation. Expanding its paint coating services is part of Ball Chain's renewed commitment to product innovation and product development. This strategic acquisition will enable Ball Chain to oversee production of custom color-coated ball chains and component parts, which were previously painted off-site. Color-coated chain products are particularly popular for use in crafting, key chains, fishing tackle, roller shade pulls, ceiling fan pulls, jewelry, and more.

"We were thrilled to purchase JonMandy Corp., one of our longtime, trusted business partners and another family-owned and -operated U.S. business. Under President Donald Nardozzi's leadership, JonMandy painted large quantities of our ball chain and components for decades. Our Mount Vernon, New York, manufacturing team is thrilled to focus on increasing options for our customers, as we look to the future. Adding JonMandy's complement of services underscores our commitment to U.S. manufacturing and adding local jobs. We are truly excited to offer our customers new color options that will help increase customer satisfaction and drive sales. We look forward to adding new options to our website and boosting our marketing efforts." - Bill Taubner, President, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc.

Founded in 1993, JonMandy Corp. has 30 years of experience in the tumble spray process of painting eyelets, pop rivets, small parts, and bulk. The Connecticut-based company was primarily engaged in performing painting applications for the trade. As the first company of its kind to provide ball chains with a long-lasting durable, non-chipping surface, Ball Chain successfully pivoted during the pandemic with the formation of Bona Fide Masks Corp. to help address the shortage of PPE. Bona Fide Masks® has grown to be one of the country's most trusted suppliers of authentic masks and related products. Ball Chain is now redoubling its efforts with respect to on-site manufacturing and related services offerings, such as painting and enameling.

Family-owned and -operated since 1938, Ball Chain Manufacturing Co., Inc. (Ball Chain) is the only major U.S. manufacturer of metal ball chain and attachments. The company's ball chain is featured in window roller shades, light fixtures, plumbing devices, keychains and jewelry items. Ball Chain manufactures more than 4 million feet of product per week at its Mount Vernon, New York factory (all ball chains are made in the USA). It is the exclusive supplier to the U.S. military for the iconic dog tag ID necklace worn by U.S. servicemen and women. Ball Chain designs and fabricates innovative products while providing exemplary customer service. After entering the interior design market with ShimmerScreen® decorative metal curtains, the company further diversified its offerings with the launch of LogoTags, a promotional products division. Ball Chain is proud of its commitment to the American workforce and the environment. The company has earned industry recognition for its responsible business practices, including "green business" certification from the Green Business Bureau (GBB) and certification from the International Organization for Standardization (ISO).

