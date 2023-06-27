New Tech Center in Orange County, California Will Offer the Same High-Quality Service and Support Starting July 2023

East Dundee, Illinois--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Made to Measure, a leading metrology equipment and services provider, is expanding operations with a satellite office in Orange County, California. For over 30 years Made to Measure has been conducting operations from its Chicago area headquarters. This second location, set to open on July 11, 2023, will offer a suite of services and local presence for its growing base of clients on the West Coast and in the western states.

"With many manufacturing companies located in Orange County and California representing over 14 percent of the total US economy, it is a natural next step for our organization," said Sven Bley, President and CEO of Made to Measure. "A local presence will enable us to provide our same level of outstanding service closer to our customer base."

Quinn Bley, Director of CMM Sales and Service, will head up the new West Coast technical center. As a third-generation member of this family-owned business, Quinn grew up in the metrology industry and brings with him extensive knowledge and invaluable experience. He will provide technical support, CMM calibration services, repairs, upgrades, and onsite retrofits. Also, Quinn will be a conduit for other parts of the organization located at company headquarters - including metrology training, CMM programming, and dimensional inspection.

"I am very excited to take on this new role. As a mid-size company ourselves, we understand the importance of ensuring that small and mid-size customers receive the same responsive support as larger businesses," stated Quinn. "This is our next big step in increasing our local presence on the West Coast. We look forward to growing alongside the ever-expanding manufacturing industry in California."







About Made to Measure

Made to Measure Metrology is a leading metrology equipment and measurement service provider serving clients throughout North America. The company's comprehensive portfolio includes CMM and laser scanning equipment sales, as well as a suite of dimensional inspection services including CMM programming, support for new and legacy precision measurement equipment, metrology training courses, reverse engineering, part sorting, 3D scanning, reverse engineering, and consulting. Made to Measure has a team of highly experienced metrologists who are AUKOM-certified, trained in all aspects of dimensional inspection, and proficient at finding custom solutions. With their expertise, Made to Measure can support any company regardless of size or industry. Made to Measure serves a customer base ranging from small independent manufacturers to world-renowned aerospace companies.

