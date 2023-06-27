Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Hemsin Atelier LLC announces its official launch as a women-owned, US-based business aiming to transform traditional Turkish textiles into contemporary products. Hemsin products are crafted by local women in Turkey, a country renowned for its rich textile traditions.

The hand-knitted items are an old tradition of Turkey, and the patterns have been passed on from generation to generation for years. They attract attention with their diverse pattern, composition, and color features that are shaped by culture, tradition, belief, language, and geography.

"We are thrilled to introduce Hemsin to the US market and beyond. We believe that our products are not only beautiful and stylish but also meaningful and empowering," said Merve Usta, CEO and founder of Hemsin. "Each product has a story behind it, a story of a woman who put her heart and soul into creating it. By buying our products, you are not only supporting these women but also becoming a part of their story."

Hemsin's online store offers a variety of products that showcase the exquisite craftsmanship of Turkish women. They include necklaces, napkins and coasters, hair accessories, bracelets and earrings and more. Each product is handmade with high-quality materials and attention to detail.

Hemsin's mission is to empower women artisans in Turkey and to share their stories and skills with the world. It believes that by supporting these women, the world can help preserve their cultural heritage and create a positive social impact.

"We want to celebrate the beauty and diversity of Turkish textiles and culture. We want to show the world that these women are not only skilled artisans but also agents of change. They are creating opportunities for themselves and their communities through their work. They are preserving their traditions while adapting to modern times. They are inspiring us with their creativity and courage," said Usta.

"Hemsin is more than just a brand. It is a celebration of art, culture, and women," she added.

