Columbia, Maryland--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Renaye James Healthcare Advisors is proud to announce that it has been awarded a Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) Bureau of Primary Healthcare National Training and Technical Assistance Partner (NTTAP) cooperative agreement to provide nationwide training and technical assistance to health centers.

"It's an honor to be selected to provide essential healthcare quality and patient safety training that focuses on team-based care and improving outcomes for health center patients, staff, and community. We look forward to working with the other NTTAPs to bring valuable resources to our nation's health centers," said Jenene R. Washington, MD, MBA, FAAP, PCMH-CCE, PMP, Founder and CEO of Renaye James Healthcare Advisors.

The clinical quality improvement and patient safety focus areas are new to the HRSA NTTAP cooperative agreement. Being selected as an NTTAP for this area provides the opportunity for Renaye James Healthcare Advisors to work closely with health centers to promote lasting changes.

HRSA announced its selection on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. The administration awarded approximately $23.5 million in total funds to 22 recipients. The recipients will work on a three-year cooperative agreement.

Renaye James Healthcare Advisors has a comprehensive plan to provide training and technical assistance. It has teamed up with Chase Brexton Health Care, i2i Population Health, BlueNovo Inc., HealthCare Access Maryland, and the National Center for Medical-Legal Partnership to provide a holistic approach and a health equity lens to clinical quality improvement. Work on these efforts to provide education, skills, and resources on clinical quality and patient safety will begin on July 1.

