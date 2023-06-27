This news release constitutes a "designated news release" for the purposes of the Company's prospectus supplement dated December 23, 2022 to its short form base shelf prospectus dated September 7, 2022.



Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - WonderFi Technologies Inc. (TSX: WNDR) (OTCQB: WONDF) (WKN: A3C166) (the "Company" or "WonderFi") is pleased to announce that Coinsquare Ltd. ("Coinsquare") and CoinSmart Financial Inc. (NEO: SMRT) (FSE: IR) ("CoinSmart") have obtained final orders of the Supreme Court of British Columbia approving the previously announced plans of arrangement under the Canada Business Corporations Act and Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) (the "Arrangements"), pursuant to which WonderFi will acquire all of the issued and outstanding common shares (the "Shares") of Coinsquare and CoinSmart. Pursuant to the Arrangements, each shareholder of Coinsquare and CoinSmart will receive, for each Share held, consideration as more particularly set out in the Company's joint management information circular in connection with the shareholders meeting held on June 20, 2023, which can be found on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Closing of the Arrangements remain subject to certain customary closing conditions.

Additional Information

For additional information, please contact:

WonderFi President and Interim CEO

Dean Skurka

dean.skurka@wonder.fi

WonderFi Media / Investor Relations

Binu Koshy, Communications Director

binu@wonder.fi

ABOUT WONDERFI

WonderFi is a leading technology company with the mission of creating better, unified access to digital assets through its two Canadian owned and operated, fully registered crypto-trading platforms Bitbuy and Coinberry. Bitbuy is Canada's first registered digital asset marketplace, boasting over 450,000 registered users, and serving both beginner and advanced traders, institutions, and corporate clients. Coinberry, with a user base of over 200,000, is designed for crypto novices and retail traders. Going forward, WonderFi is dedicated to providing its users with access to new regulated verticals designed to generate modern wealth. To learn more about WonderFi, please visit www.wonder.fi

