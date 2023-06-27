The Colorful Collection Inspired by Bootsy's Stage Style Will Support Funk Not Fight Anti-Violence Initiative

Maxity.io, the world's largest NFT marketplace dedicated to supporting charities and NGOs while innovating the charity sector with blockchain technology, announced today it has released legendary funk musician Bootsy Collins's first-ever NFT collection, "FUNK NOT FIGHT."

The collection's vibrant colors are inspired by Bootsy's iconic stage style and funky costumes, which have long been used to interpret his feelings about creative art. The collection showcases Bootsy's unique approach to music through NFT art, providing fans and collectors with a new way to engage with his creative vision while also supporting a worthy cause, his recent Funk Not Fight initiative, which aims to create safe havens in communities to support mental wellness, creativity and anti-violence.

Bootsy Collins has long believed in the transformative power of music and has made it his mission to spread love, joy, and positivity through his art. As he says, "Use my voice to spread music and light to everyone." Through his FUNK NOT FIGHT NFT collection, Bootsy is putting those words into action. By purchasing one of his NFTs, fans and collectors are directly contributing to the funding of the Bootsy Collins Foundation's community-led projects, which aim to provide Funk Not Fight Safe Hub spaces for music, creative expression, and mental wellness globally. The Funk Not Fight project is a growing initiative that seeks to create opportunities in communities that encourage peace, creativity, and anti-violence.

For more information on Bootsy Collins visit https://www.syncrmusic.com/job/328/bootsy-collins-presents-funk-not-fight-album-1.

For more information, please visit the Maxity NFT marketplace: https://app.maxity.io/charity/98b2fac475554fe6a092490fbc507154.

To learn more about Maxity:

Official Website: https://maxity.io

Twitter: https://twitter.com/maxiprotocol

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230627990789/en/

Contacts:

Doug Hall Big Feat PR

doug@bigfeatpr.com