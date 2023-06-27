Andersen Global broadens its footprint in Europe through a Collaboration Agreement with law firm PDGB in Paris the fourth collaborating firm in France to join Andersen Global in the last year. The addition of PDGB expands Andersen Global's multidisciplinary platform in the country to include global mobility, valuation, and legal capabilities.

PDGB provides clients with solutions in areas including international taxation, direct and indirect taxation, mergers and acquisitions, private equity, restructuring, competition law, IP and data protection, insurance law, litigation, mediation and arbitration, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), inheritance law and real estate. Led by Co-Managing Partners Philippe Julien and Xavier Hugon, the firm's team of more than 60 professionals has worked closely with local and international clients for nearly 40 years.

"We have a responsibility to our clients to provide them with best-in-class, seamless solutions, and our collaboration with Andersen Global provides us with additional global resources," said Benoît Dambre, Partner of PDGB's international tax practice. "Our firm looks forward to working closely with the member and collaborating firms to deliver solutions globally and better serve our clients."

"We are making progress in the French business market and PDGB provides another dimension with additional legal services," said Andersen Global Chairman and Andersen CEO Mark Vorsatz. "Their addition helps us maintain a competitive edge in the region and is a milestone that represents our commitment to integrated global service."

Andersen Global is an international association of legally separate, independent member firms comprised of tax and legal professionals around the world. Established in 2013 by U.S. member firm Andersen Tax LLC, Andersen Global now has more than 14,000 professionals worldwide and a presence in over 400 locations through its member firms and collaborating firms.

