H.I.G. Capital ("H.I.G."), a leading global alternative investment firm with $56 billion of equity capital under management, is pleased to announce the expansion of its dedicated infrastructure team with the addition of John Bruen. He will join as a Managing Director in H.I.G.'s London office on 1 August.

John has over 20 years of both investment and operating experience in the infrastructure industry. He joins H.I.G. from Macquarie Asset Management, where he spent nearly 10 years, most recently as Senior Managing Director and Head of Transport for EMEA. Prior to Macquarie, John spent eight years at Ferrovial as Corporate Development Director, where he played a key role in their industrial group's expansion into the airports sector.

H.I.G. Infrastructure is focused on value-added infrastructure investment opportunities in the underserved middle market segment. Since its launch in 2021, H.I.G. Infrastructure has made a number of investments in the U.S. and Europe across a range of subsectors, and continues to source attractive infrastructure opportunities that can benefit from H.I.G.'s value-added expertise.

Commenting on the hire, Andrew Liau and Ed Pallesen, Co-Heads of H.I.G. Infrastructure said, "We are delighted to welcome John to the firm. As a well known industry veteran, John has demonstrated his ability to create meaningful value through all stages of the investment life cycle. John complements the existing team well, deepening our expertise in transport and transport-related areas."

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. is a leading global private equity and alternative investment firm with $56 billion of equity capital under management.* Based in Miami, and with European offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, and U.S. and Latin American offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, Atlanta, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro, and São Paulo, H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing a flexible and operationally focused/ value-added approach:

H.I.G.'s equity funds invest in management buyouts, recapitalizations and corporate carve-outs of both profitable as well as underperforming manufacturing and service businesses. H.I.G.'s debt funds invest in senior, unitranche and junior debt financing to companies across the size spectrum, both on a primary (direct origination) basis, as well as in the secondary markets. H.I.G. is also a leading CLO manager, through its WhiteHorse family of vehicles, and manages a publicly traded BDC, WhiteHorse Finance. H.I.G.'s real estate funds invest in value-added properties, which can benefit from improved asset management practices. H.I.G. Infrastructure focuses on making value-add and core plus investments in the infrastructure sector.

Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 400 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $52 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

Based on total capital commitments managed by H.I.G. Capital and affiliates.

