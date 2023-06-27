Arriving In High Heels Corporation: Visited Releases Top 10 LGBTQIA+ Travel Destinations in North America

New York tops the list as the most visited LGBTQIA+ city in North America, as per the Travel App Visited

Top Destinations for the LGBTQIA+





Visited, available on iOS or Android, allows users to discover bucket list destinations, plan dream vacations, mark off where they've traveled, and get personalized travel maps and stats.

The top 10 LGBTQ destinations in North America area:

New York City has the largest LGBTQ population in North America and historic Pride sites like the Stonewall Inn and the "gayborhoods" of Hell's Kitchen and Greenwich Village in Manhattan. Washington, DC, has plenty of LGBTQ-friendly bars, including Larry's Lounge, Nellie's Sports Bar, Number Nine, Green Lantern, JR's, and more. San Francisco is a leader in the LGBTQ rights movement and has lively neighborhoods like the Castro District, with many LGBTQ-friendly shops and bars. Miami attracts LGBTQ travelers to the famed South Beach, which has the city's largest concentration of gay-friendly businesses and hotels. Boston is a welcoming city for LGBTQ people. Massachusetts was the first U.S. state to legalize same-sex marriage, and Boston is the home of the Gay and Lesbian Advocates and Defenders (GLAD). Chicago has a bustling Pride Parade and the oldest LGBTQ neighborhood in the U.S., Boystown. San Diego has LGBTQ bars and shops throughout the city, but the biggest hub is in the Hillcrest neighborhood. Toronto has the East Village, known as "Queer East," with plenty of LGBTQ-friendly parks, bars, restaurants, and beaches. Fort Lauderdale has LGBTQ-friendly beaches like Sebastian Beach and LGBTQ bars in the neighborhood of Wilton Manors. Hawaii has ample LGBTQ-friendly beaches plus nightlife in Honolulu.

To browse more top travel lists, see the most popular destinations, and create a personalized travel map, users can download Visited on iOS or Android.

Get the full Visited 2022 travel report for more travel stats with the most visited destinations based on U.S. and international travelers. To learn more about the Visited Map App, visit https://visitedapp.com.

