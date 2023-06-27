Long-standing shareholders to receive a 10% bonus

Esker, a global cloud platform and leader in AI-driven process automation solutions for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service functions, today announced that during its annual meeting held on June 21, 2023, at the company headquarters, Esker CEO Jean-Michel Bérard presented the company's performance in 2022, with sales revenue and net income up 19% and 25%, respectively. These excellent results reaffirm Esker's ability to generate strong growth while delivering significant profitability through its cloud business model.

Continued growth momentum

Mr. Bérard also provided an update on the business for the current year: Q1 2023 sales revenue amounted to 42.8 million euros, a 17% increase based on current exchange rates (+15% based on constant rates). Over the same period, bookings grew 19% over Q1 2022.

Esker's Q2 2023 financial results will be published on July 18, 2023. Mr. Bérard confirmed that the company expects revenue growth of 13-15% (excluding acquisitions and currency effects), with profitability between 12-14%.

A dividend of €0.75 per share

As a result of this confidence in both its strategy and market positioning, Esker will pay €0.75 per share as dividend to its shareholders, an increase of 25% compared to the previous year. This dividend represents 25% of the results achieved in 2022, in line with Esker's previous dividend distribution policies.

The coupon detachment date was fixed on June 23, 2023, with a record date of June 26, 2023, with payment to be completed by June 27, 2023. In accordance with the company's Articles of Association, shareholders who have held their shares in registered or administered registered form for at least two years will receive a 10% loyalty bonus (a bonus dividend of €0.825 per share).

About Esker

Esker is a global cloud platform built to unlock strategic value for Finance, Procurement and Customer Service professionals, and strengthen collaboration between companies by automating the cash conversion cycle. Esker's solutions incorporate AI technologies to drive increased productivity, enhanced visibility, reduced fraud risk, and improved collaboration with customers, suppliers and employees. Founded in 1985, Esker operates in North America, Latin America, Europe and Asia Pacific with global headquarters in Lyon, France, and U.S. headquarters in Madison, Wisconsin. For more information on Esker and its solutions, visit www.esker.com. Follow Esker on LinkedIn and join the conversation on the Esker blog at esker.com/blog.

