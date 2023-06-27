Brisbane, Queensland, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) ("GMG" or the "Company") is pleased to advise that Mr Bob Galyen, based in Indiana USA, will join the Company's board of directors effective 1 July, 2023. Mr. Galyen has been an advisory member of the Company's Technical Advisory Committee since June 2022.

Mr Galyen has global experience as a leading executive in the battery energy storage industry and science/engineering-based communities. Among his many roles Bob has been the Chief Technology Officer of Contemporary Amperex Technology Company Limited (CATL), which is the largest lithium ion battery manufacturer in the world, was Chair of the SAE International Battery Standards Steering Committee and is CTO and Chairman Emeritus of NATTBatt International. He serves on a number of Committees and Advisory Boards.

GMG's CEO Craig Nicol stated, "I'm very excited to see Bob's ongoing additional contributions as a Director of the Company following his sharing of knowledge and coaching on battery design and scaling battery manufacturing in his capacity as an advisor on the Technical Advisory Committee."

Guy Outen, GMG's Chair added, "I'm delighted to welcome Bob to the board. His past successes in CATL and GM and his recent contributions to GMG as an advisor give me confidence that he will be a great asset to the board and in supporting GMG's significant aspirations."

About GMG

GMG is a clean-technology company which seeks to offer energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene, including that manufactured in-house via a proprietary production process.

GMG has developed a proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, with low cost inputs, scalable, 'tuneable' and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications. The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities, and secure market applications.

In the energy savings segment, GMG has focused on graphene enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving paint), lubricants and fluids. In the energy storage segment, GMG and the University of Queensland are working collaboratively with financial support from the Australian Government to progress R&D and commercialization of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries").

For further information, please contact:

Craig Nicol, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of the Company at craig.nicol@graphenemg.com, +61 415 445 223

Leo Karabelas at Focus Communications, info@fcir.ca, +1 647 689 6041

