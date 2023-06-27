DJ HyperCycle and Penguin Group Join Forces to Redefine High-Performance Computing for AI-driven Growth in Paraguay

Chainwire HyperCycle and Penguin Group Join Forces to Redefine High-Performance Computing for AI-driven Growth in Paraguay 27-Jun-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Geneva, June 27th, 2023 - HyperCycle, a groundbreaking Layer 0++ blockchain infrastructure engineered for high-speed and cost-effective AI-driven micro transactions, has partnered with Penguin Group to release HyperPG: an advanced software for accessing High Performance Computing (HPC) for the fast growing AI economy. The partnership will make the HyperPG platform available to individuals as well as organisations, who can leverage the platform to unlock the power of their hardware and harness its computational capacity to generate revenue, transforming traditional cost centres into profit generators. HyperPG: Empowering Paraguay to Harness Hydropower for AI Computation and Catalyzing its Inclusion in the Global AI Ecosystem HyperPG is pioneering a transformative initiative in Paraguay, harnessing the country's abundant hydropower resources to place it at the vanguard of the AI revolution. Through a unique distributed computation model, HyperPG enables Paraguay to utilise its hydropower infrastructure for AI computation. This innovation is set to significantly improve the country's standing in the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, fostering unprecedented economic development. However, HyperPG's vision for Paraguay transcends mere economic enhancement. The initiative is making sure that Paraguay plays an instrumental role in the emerging "Internet of AI" - a global network of interconnected artificial neurons that forms a collective AI brain. This involvement not only ensures Paraguay's active participation in global AI advancements but also brings substantial socio-economic benefits to the country. HyperPG's role in promoting Public Private Partnerships has received recognition from global leaders, including Alexandre Ziad Hayek, the Global Head of UN World Association of Public Private Partnerships (WAPPP). His recent visit to Paraguay, where he met with several ministers, including the Minister of Finance, further underscores the potential and importance of these collaborations. Source: LinkedIn In this endeavour, Paraguay is not just passively tapping into global computational resources, but actively contributing to, and benefiting from, the development and application of AI technologies worldwide. As such, HyperPG is paving the way for Paraguay to take a central role in the global AI ecosystem, enriching its own economy and society while also contributing to global AI advancements. HyperPG: A one-stop-shop Platform HyperPG, the latest implementation of HyperCycle's HPC software, empowers users to convert their computing hardware into revenue-generating HPC centres. With the right hardware setup, users can leverage HyperPG to perform AI computation on their existing machines, providing organisations with AI capabilities without the need for additional infrastructure. In addition, HyperPG enables anyone to join specific pools proposals for hardware, tokens and node licences, participating with as little as USD100, and contributing to the advancement of AI technology. In return, users will be entitled to a portion of all proceeds generated by the machines. This solution is ideal for anyone who lacks the necessary components to run HyperCycle's AI computation on HPCs but still wishes to capture the upside from the AI revolution. With over 217,000 nodes sold, HyperCycle's scalable computing solution has already garnered substantial interest, laying the foundation for the Internet of AI and gearing up for its Beta release. The company began receiving significant purchase orders immediately after opening its store on the 22nd of October 2022. "While there are a lot of platforms enabling folks to harness their computing power, and more platforms to enable AI computations, the one missing link is enabling the smallest components of AI to cooperate and compete amongst each other and that's precisely what HyperCycle provides" says Toufi Saliba, CEO of HyperCycle, he then added "Securing AI forms the very foundation of our mission. Building on top of years of dedicated research and the cumulative innovations from the vast landscape of computer science, we find ourselves at this pivotal moment of convergence. We're thrilled to propel our vision forward, delving deeper into our partnerships with facility operators, particularly Penguin Group. Once our client, they are now our esteemed founding partner in the creation of HyperPG - a testament to our shared commitment and transformative vision." "Our dream is to make Paraguay an innovation hub in Latin America." - Björn Schmidtke, CEO of Penguin Group HyperPG helps individuals, organisations, and enterprises capitalise on AI computing demand, and benefit from building the necessary infrastructure. Available as software via HyperCycle's partnership with Penguin Group, HyperPG brings High-Performance Computing to the masses, transforming everyday computers into AI-capable devices. HyperCycle operates at the vanguard of the movement towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) which entails AI reaching a stage where it is capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks at human level or higher. One of the ways to fast-track the arrival of AGI is through achieving AI interoperability. This entails enabling different artificial intelligence systems to work together, shortening the path to attaining true AGI. By establishing a network of connective nodes, HyperCycle supports the collaboration of AI modules, accelerating the emergence of more intelligent and self-evolving systems. Not only do these nodes support scalable AI microservices, but also they will play a pivotal role in conceiving and realising new use cases for artificial intelligence. About HyperCycle HyperCycle creates the technology that enables any computer to securely partake in the global brain of AI computation. By combining peer-to-peer technology and collaborating with esteemed partners including Toda and SingularityNET, HyperCycle supports scientific and technological progress in the field of AI. HyperCycle allows anyone to monetize their computing power and participate in providing computations that serve other AI systems. HyperCycle and HyperPG are at the centre of the SingularityNET Ecosystem, an ecosystem of companies united to work on benevolent decentralised AGI. All of the SingularityNET Ecosystem companies are lined up to run on HyperCycle. Learn more: https://www.hypercycle.ai/ About Penguin Group Co-founded by Björn Schmidtke and Niklas Leck, Penguin Group is a company with a mission: to transform Paraguay's power into human potential. To that end, they've built HPC centres within a massive infrastructure that taps into Paraguay's primary resource: clean, abundant electricity at competitive prices. Learn more: https://www.penguin.digital/ About HyperPG HyperPG, a brand born from the synergy between HyperCycle and Penguin Group, blending their identities into one fruitful collaboration. HyperPG is a dedicated service that connects hardware providers with consumers in the AI computation economy. In partnership with Penguin Group, HyperPG enables individuals and organisations to transform their hardware into revenue-generating High Performance Computing (HPC) centres. It's clear that AI is here to stay, and with it comes a substantial demand for computational power, energy, and resources. HyperPG was specifically designed to address these challenges. It will provide a platform that will optimise hardware use, and facilitate the provision of HyPC tokens and node licences, key elements necessary for efficient AI computation within the HyperCycle ecosystem. HyperPG's solution will offer flexibility to switch between suppliers and pools. Moreover, it will enable scaling of node operations without any hardware constraints. 