Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
Dow Jones News
27.06.2023 | 16:31
HyperCycle and Penguin Group Join Forces to Redefine High-Performance Computing for AI-driven Growth in Paraguay

DJ HyperCycle and Penguin Group Join Forces to Redefine High-Performance Computing for AI-driven Growth in Paraguay 

Chainwire 
HyperCycle and Penguin Group Join Forces to Redefine High-Performance Computing for AI-driven Growth in Paraguay 
27-Jun-2023 / 15:00 GMT/BST 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
Geneva, June 27th, 2023 - HyperCycle, a groundbreaking Layer 0++ blockchain infrastructure engineered for high-speed 
and cost-effective AI-driven micro transactions, has partnered with Penguin Group to release HyperPG: an advanced 
software for accessing High Performance Computing (HPC) for the fast growing AI economy. The partnership will make the 
HyperPG platform available to individuals as well as organisations, who can leverage the platform to unlock the power 
of their hardware and harness its computational capacity to generate revenue, transforming traditional cost centres 
into profit generators. 
HyperPG: Empowering Paraguay to Harness Hydropower for AI Computation and Catalyzing its Inclusion in the Global AI 
Ecosystem 
HyperPG is pioneering a transformative initiative in Paraguay, harnessing the country's abundant hydropower resources 
to place it at the vanguard of the AI revolution. Through a unique distributed computation model, HyperPG enables 
Paraguay to utilise its hydropower infrastructure for AI computation. This innovation is set to significantly improve 
the country's standing in the Private Public Partnership (PPP) model, fostering unprecedented economic development. 
However, HyperPG's vision for Paraguay transcends mere economic enhancement. The initiative is making sure that 
Paraguay plays an instrumental role in the emerging "Internet of AI" - a global network of interconnected artificial 
neurons that forms a collective AI brain. This involvement not only ensures Paraguay's active participation in global 
AI advancements but also brings substantial socio-economic benefits to the country. 
HyperPG's role in promoting Public Private Partnerships has received recognition from global leaders, including 
Alexandre Ziad Hayek, the Global Head of UN World Association of Public Private Partnerships (WAPPP). His recent visit 
to Paraguay, where he met with several ministers, including the Minister of Finance, further underscores the potential 
and importance of these collaborations. 
 
Source: LinkedIn 
In this endeavour, Paraguay is not just passively tapping into global computational resources, but actively 
contributing to, and benefiting from, the development and application of AI technologies worldwide. As such, HyperPG is 
paving the way for Paraguay to take a central role in the global AI ecosystem, enriching its own economy and society 
while also contributing to global AI advancements. 
HyperPG: A one-stop-shop Platform 
HyperPG, the latest implementation of HyperCycle's HPC software, empowers users to convert their computing hardware 
into revenue-generating HPC centres. With the right hardware setup, users can leverage HyperPG to perform AI 
computation on their existing machines, providing organisations with AI capabilities without the need for additional 
infrastructure. 
In addition, HyperPG enables anyone to join specific pools proposals for hardware, tokens and node licences, 
participating with as little as USD100, and contributing to the advancement of AI technology. In return, users will be 
entitled to a portion of all proceeds generated by the machines. This solution is ideal for anyone who lacks the 
necessary components to run HyperCycle's AI computation on HPCs but still wishes to capture the upside from the AI 
revolution. 
With over 217,000 nodes sold, HyperCycle's scalable computing solution has already garnered substantial interest, 
laying the foundation for the Internet of AI and gearing up for its Beta release. The company began receiving 
significant purchase orders immediately after opening its store on the 22nd of October 2022. 
"While there are a lot of platforms enabling folks to harness their computing power, and more platforms to enable AI 
computations, the one missing link is enabling the smallest components of AI to cooperate and compete amongst each 
other and that's precisely what HyperCycle provides" says Toufi Saliba, CEO of HyperCycle, he then added "Securing AI 
forms the very foundation of our mission. Building on top of years of dedicated research and the cumulative innovations 
from the vast landscape of computer science, we find ourselves at this pivotal moment of convergence. We're thrilled to 
propel our vision forward, delving deeper into our partnerships with facility operators, particularly Penguin Group. 
Once our client, they are now our esteemed founding partner in the creation of HyperPG - a testament to our shared 
commitment and transformative vision." 
"Our dream is to make Paraguay an innovation hub in Latin America." - Björn Schmidtke, CEO of Penguin Group 
HyperPG helps individuals, organisations, and enterprises capitalise on AI computing demand, and benefit from building 
the necessary infrastructure. Available as software via HyperCycle's partnership with Penguin Group, HyperPG brings 
High-Performance Computing to the masses, transforming everyday computers into AI-capable devices. 
HyperCycle operates at the vanguard of the movement towards Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) which entails AI 
reaching a stage where it is capable of performing a broad range of intellectual tasks at human level or higher. One of 
the ways to fast-track the arrival of AGI is through achieving AI interoperability. This entails enabling different 
artificial intelligence systems to work together, shortening the path to attaining true AGI. 
By establishing a network of connective nodes, HyperCycle supports the collaboration of AI modules, accelerating the 
emergence of more intelligent and self-evolving systems. Not only do these nodes support scalable AI microservices, but 
also they will play a pivotal role in conceiving and realising new use cases for artificial intelligence. 
About HyperCycle 
HyperCycle creates the technology that enables any computer to securely partake in the global brain of AI computation. 
By combining peer-to-peer technology and collaborating with esteemed partners including Toda and SingularityNET, 
HyperCycle supports scientific and technological progress in the field of AI. HyperCycle allows anyone to monetize 
their computing power and participate in providing computations that serve other AI systems. HyperCycle and HyperPG are 
at the centre of the SingularityNET Ecosystem, an ecosystem of companies united to work on benevolent decentralised 
AGI. All of the SingularityNET Ecosystem companies are lined up to run on HyperCycle. 
Learn more: https://www.hypercycle.ai/ 
About Penguin Group 
Co-founded by Björn Schmidtke and Niklas Leck, Penguin Group is a company with a mission: to transform Paraguay's 
power into human potential. To that end, they've built HPC centres within a massive infrastructure that taps into 
Paraguay's primary resource: clean, abundant electricity at competitive prices. 
Learn more: https://www.penguin.digital/ 
About HyperPG 
HyperPG, a brand born from the synergy between HyperCycle and Penguin Group, blending their identities into one 
fruitful collaboration. HyperPG is a dedicated service that connects hardware providers with consumers in the AI 
computation economy. In partnership with Penguin Group, HyperPG enables individuals and organisations to transform 
their hardware into revenue-generating High Performance Computing (HPC) centres. 
It's clear that AI is here to stay, and with it comes a substantial demand for computational power, energy, and 
resources. HyperPG was specifically designed to address these challenges. It will provide a platform that will optimise 
hardware use, and facilitate the provision of HyPC tokens and node licences, key elements necessary for efficient AI 
computation within the HyperCycle ecosystem. 
HyperPG's solution will offer flexibility to switch between suppliers and pools. Moreover, it will enable scaling of 
node operations without any hardware constraints. 
Learn more: https://hyperpg.com 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1666683 27-Jun-2023

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=bacbf08cddaf958d4395bda335cde37c

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=download2_file&code_str=c94cb3d368f9fe6f4fddd0e698b808df

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1666683&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 27, 2023 10:00 ET (14:00 GMT)

© 2023 Dow Jones News
