Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

The company has been notified by the Director and person closely associated listed below of a transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of £0.05 each (the 'Shares').

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.