27.06.2023 | 16:48
Mid Wynd International Investment Trust Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, June 27

Notification of transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMRs') and persons closely associated with them

The company has been notified by the Director and person closely associated listed below of a transaction in the Company's Ordinary shares of £0.05 each (the 'Shares').

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation.

1.

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associated

a)

Name

Hamish Baillie

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/Status

Non-Executive Director of Mid Wynd International Investment Trust plc

b)

Initial Notification/

Amendment

Initial notification

3.

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC

b)

LEI

549300D32517C2M3A561

4.

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Description : Mid Wynd International Investment Trust PLC

Type : Ordinary shares

ISIN : GB00B6VTTK07

b)

Nature of Transaction

Acquisition of Ordinary shares of £0.05.

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s)

Volume(s)

£6.939

4,350

d)

Aggregated information

N/A (single transaction)

- Aggregated volume

- Price

e)

Date of the transaction

27 June 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

XLON (London Stock Exchange, Main Market)

Name of authorised official of issuer responsible for making notification

Artemis Fund Managers Limited

Company Secretary

0131 225 7300

27 June 2023


