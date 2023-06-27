INFORMA MARKETS - INFRASTRUCTURE AND CONSTRUCTION: International Roofing Expo Announces 2024 Las Vegas Dates and Ample Accommodation Options

The International Roofing Expo will expand newly launched Exteriors Pavilion, provide record-setting hotel accommodations during busy February Las Vegas season, as well as an increase in activations for Hispanic roofing community.

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2023 / The International Roofing Expo (IRE), the largest roofing event in the United States, today announces its 2024 expo date and location as February 6-8, 2024, at the Las Vegas Convention Center with substantial convenient housing set up for expo attendees. IRE 2024 will host three days of education, hands-on demos and live clinics, fueling discovery and connection in the booming roofing and exterior industries.?







In partnership with the city of Las Vegas, IRE will provide a record number of 20 hotels available for the 2024 show at accessible pricing, more than any previous event to-date, to accommodate all attending roofing and exterior professionals traveling to the "Entertainment Capital of the World." IRE will offer a block arranged with the nearby Westgate Hotel to offer comparable rates for all attendees ahead of the Super Bowl, which will be in Las Vegas on February 11, 2024.

Newly launched in 2023, IRE will expand the Exteriors Pavilion to increase in both size and offerings at the 2024 event, catering to contractors and exhibitors in the windows, siding and doors segments of the industry. Also returning to the upcoming expo, the Exteriors Education Stage will pack full expert sessions to discuss business development in roofing and exteriors, in addition to providing firsthand training providing the latest techniques and business solutions.

Supporting the significant Hispanic roofing communities, IRE will continue to grow the Para Latinos Lounge, as well as offer educational and networking resources and on-site events in Spanish, in celebration and unity with Latino roofing professionals. According to the United States Bureau of Labor, nearly 30% of roofing contractors identify as Latino and Hispanic, a large contributor to the market. IRE continues to focus its content and community events to highlight individuals, groups and celebrated leaders across the roofing industry.

"As the International Roofing Expo continues to grow, it continues to provide the best resources not only for the roofing and exteriors industry, but also for the construction industry as a whole," says Rich Russo, Show Director, International Roofing Expo. "The evolving roofing trends reflect the industry's ongoing efforts to embrace innovation, sustainability and enhanced customer experiences. The event offerings, including education and networking opportunities, will continue to adapt as the needs of the industry change and develop."

Stay connected with the Roofing Expo to view hotel blocks to book ahead, register and receive more information on the 2024 event

