ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2023

|ICG Enterprise Trust plc
27 June 2023
Q1 update for the three months ended 30 April 2023
|NAV per Share of 1,876p
|Highlights
1 Up to and including 23 June 2023
|PERFORMANCE OVERVIEW
|Annualised
|Performance to 30 April 2023
|3 months
|1 year
|3 years
|5 years
|10 years
|Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
|0.5 %
|10.2 %
|23.6 %
|18.6 %
|13.1 %
|NAV per Share Total Return
|(1.1) %
|8.3 %
|21.6 %
|16.2 %
|13.6 %
|Share Price Total Return
|(7.3) %
|(2.2) %
|15.9 %
|7.1 %
|10.8 %
|FTSE All-Share Index Total Return
|1.9 %
|6.0 %
|13.2 %
|4.4 %
|6.1 %
|Portfolio activity overview for Q1 FY24
|Primary
|Direct
|Secondary
|Total
|ICG-managed
|Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis
|1.7 %
|(1.4) %
|(0.5) %
|0.5 %
|0.4%
|Portfolio Return in Sterling
|0.8%
|(2.4%)
|(2.0%)
|(0.6%)
|(0.9%)
|New Investments
|£18m
|£5m
|£2m
|£25m
|£4m
|Proceeds
|£31m
|£31m
|£6m
|£68m
|£10m
|New fund Commitments
|£51m
|-
|£20m
|£72m
|£42m
|Closing Portfolio value
|£754m
|£349m
|£252m
|£1,354m
|£401m
|% Total Portfolio
|55.7%
|25.7%
|18.6%
|100.0%
|29.6%
ENQUIRIES
Institutional investors and analysts: Chris Hunt, Head of Shareholder Relations, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 2000
Media: Clare Glynn, Corporate Communications, ICG: +44 (0) 20 3545 1395
www.icg-enterprise.co.uk
COMPANY TIMETABLE
|FY23 Final Dividend
|FY24 First Interim Dividend
|Ex-dividend date
|6 July 2023
|17 August 2023
|Record date
|7 July 2023
|18 August 2023
|Dividend payment date
|21 July 2023
|1 September 2023
ABOUT ICG ENTERPRISE TRUST
ICG Enterprise Trust is a leading listed private equity investor focused on creating long-term growth by delivering consistently strong returns through selectively investing in profitable, cash-generative private companies, primarily in Europe and the US, while offering the added benefit to shareholders of daily liquidity.
We invest in companies directly as well as through funds managed by Intermediate Capital Group ('ICG') and other leading private equity managers who focus on creating long-term value and building sustainable growth through active management and strategic change.
NOTES
Included in this document are Alternative Performance Measures ("APMs"). APMs have been used if considered by the Board and the Manager to be the most relevant basis for shareholders in assessing the overall performance of the Company, and for comparing the performance of the Company to its peers and its previously reported results. The Glossary includes further details of APMs and reconciliations to International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") measures, where appropriate.
In the Manager's Review and Supplementary Information, all performance figures are stated on a Total Return basis (i.e. including the effect of re-invested dividends). ICG Alternative Investment Limited, a regulated subsidiary of Intermediate Capital Group plc, acts as the Manager of the Company.
MANAGER'S REVIEW
Our investment strategy
We focus on investing in buyouts of profitable, cash-generative businesses in developed markets that exhibit defensive growth characteristics which might support strong and resilient returns across economic cycles.
We take an active approach to portfolio construction, with a flexible mandate that enables us to deploy capital in Primary, Secondary and Direct investments. Geographically we focus on the developed markets of North America and Europe, including the UK, which have deep and mature private equity markets supported by a robust corporate governance framework.
|Medium-term target
|Five-year average
|Q1 FY24
|1. Target Portfolio composition 1
|Investment category
|Primary
|~50%
|59%
|56%
|Direct
|~25%
|27%
|26%
|Secondary
|~25%
|14%
|19%
|Geography2
|North America
|~50%
|37%
|42%
|Europe (inc. UK)
|~50%
|63%
|51%
|2. Balance sheet
|(Net cash)/net debt3
|~0%
|(3)%
|1%
|1 As percentage of Portfolio; 2 Excludes Other geographical exposure (30 April 2023: 7%); 3 (Net cash)/net debt as a percentage of NAV
Investments managed by ICG accounted for 29.6% of the Portfolio.
Performance overview
- At 30 April 2023, our Portfolio was valued at £1,354m, and the Portfolio Return on a Local Currency Basis for the quarter was 0.5%. In Sterling terms the Portfolio value reduced by 0.6%
- The net result was that ICG Enterprise Trust generated a NAV per Share Total Return of (1.1)% during the quarter, ending the period with a NAV per Share of 1,876p
- Over the last five years, ICG Enterprise Trust has generated an annualised NAV per Share Total Return of 16.2%
|Movement in the Portfolio
|Three months to 30 April 2023
|Opening Portfolio
|£1,406m
|Total New Investments
|£25m
|Total Proceeds
|£(68)m
|Net (proceeds)/investments
|£(44)m
|Valuation movement1
|£7m
|Currency movement
|£(16)m
|Closing Portfolio
|£1,354m
|% Portfolio growth (local currency)
|0.5%
|% currency movement
|(1.1) %
|% Portfolio growth (Sterling)
|(0.6)%
|Impact of (net cash)/net debt
|(0.1) %
|Expenses and other income
|(0.6) %
|Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual
|- %
|Impact of share buybacks and dividend reinvestment
|0.2 %
|NAV per Share Total Return
|(1.1)%
- 80% of the Portfolio is valued using 31 March 2023 (or later) valuations (Q1 FY23: 83%). All fund valuations converted to GBP at 30 April 2023 FX rate
Quoted company exposure
- We do not actively invest in publicly quoted companies but gain listed investment exposure when IPOs are used as a route to exit an investment. In these cases, exit timing typically lies with the manager with whom we have invested
- At 30 April 2023, ICG Enterprise Trust's exposure to quoted companies was valued at £96m, equivalent to 7.1% of the Portfolio value (31 January 2023: 7.8%). There was one quoted investment that individually accounted for 0.5% or more of the Portfolio value:
|Company
|Ticker
|30 April 2023
% of Portfolio value
|Chewy (part of PetSmart)1
|CHWY-US
|2.8 %
|Other companies
|4.3%
|Total
|7.1%
|1 Value includes entire holding of PetSmart and Chewy. Majority of value is within Chewy
Realisation activity
- Total Realisation proceeds of £68m during the quarter
- 10 Full Exits completed during the quarter, at a weighted average Uplift to Carrying Value of 20% and a 4.2x Multiple to Cost. This included the sale of Endeavor Schools, announced on 2 February 2023, which at 31 January 2023 was our third largest portfolio company
New investment activity
- Total New Investment of £25m during the quarter, of which 16% (£4m) was alongside ICG
- The split of Total New Investment was split by category as follows:
|Investment Category
|Cost
|% of New Investments
|Primary
|£17.5m
|71 %
|Direct
|£4.8m
|20 %
|Secondary
|£2.2m
|9 %
|Total
|£24.5m
|100%
- The £5m of direct investments were all follow-on investments in existing portfolio companies
Commitments
- We made five new fund Commitments totalling £72m during the quarter, including £42m in aggregate to two ICG-managed funds
|Fund
|Manager
|Focus
|Commitment during the period
|Local currency
|GBP
|ICG Europe Mid-Market II
|ICG
|Mezzanine and equity in mid-market buyouts
|€25.0m
|£22.0m
|ICG Strategic Equity V
|ICG
|GP-led secondary transactions
|$25.0m
|£20.3m
|Cinven VIII
|Cinven
|Mid-market and large buyouts
|€15.0m
|£13.2m
|Hellman Friedman XI
|Hellman & Friedman
|Large buyouts
|$10.0m
|£8.0m
|Audax Private Equity VII
|Audax Group
|Mid-market buyouts
|$10.0m
|£8.0m
- At 30 April 2023 we had Total Undrawn Commitments of £419m to funds in their investment period and a further £126m to funds outside their investment period
Liquidity
- During the period there was particular volatility in certain areas of the banking sector, and as a prudent approach to risk management we drew down a portion of our RCF. Both our cash and debt positions at the period end were therefore higher than they would be in the normal course of business. Our net debt position and gearing were unaffected
- At 30 April 2023 we had a cash balance of £87m (31 January 2023: £21m) and drawn debt of £102m (31 January 2023: £65m). As a result, we had net debt of £15m. As previously announced, at 26 May 2023 net debt was £13m
- Total available liquidity at 30 April 2023 was £195m
- As announced on 1 June 2023, ICG Enterprise Trust entered into a new €240m revolving credit facility (RCF) which was effective from 31 May 2023. This replaced the previous €240m facility, and extended the maturity of the Company's financing facility by one year, through to 30 May 2027. Terms of the new RCF were outlined in the announcement of 1 June 2023
|£m
|Cash at 31 January 2023
|20.7
|Realisation Proceeds
|68.1
|New investments
|(24.5)
|Debt drawn down
|37.6
|Shareholder returns
|(8.0)
|Management fees
|(3.5)
|FX and other expenses
|(3.0)
|Cash at 30 April 2023
|87.4
|Available undrawn debt facilities
|108.0
|Cash and undrawn debt facilities (total available liquidity)
|195.4
- At 30 April 2023 the Portfolio represented 106.1% of net assets (31 January 2022: 108.1%)
|£m
|% of net assets
|Portfolio
|1,354
|106.1 %
|Cash
|87
|6.8 %
|Drawn debt
|(102)
|(8.0) %
|Co-investment Incentive Scheme Accrual
|(58)
|(4.6) %
|Other net current liabilities
|(4)
|(0.3) %
|Net assets
|1,276
|100.0%
Dividend and share buyback
- Progressive dividend policy maintained: first quarter dividend of 8p per share (Q1 FY23: 7p)
- In the absence of any unforeseen circumstances, it is the Board's current intention to declare total dividends of at least 32p per share for the financial year ended 31 January 2024. This would represent an increase of 2p (6.7%) per share compared to the financial year ended 31 January 2023
- The following purchases have been made under the Company's long-term share buyback programme:
|Q1 FY24
|Since 19 October 20221
|Number of shares purchased
|280,698
|632,178
|Aggregate consideration
|£3.1m
|£7.1m
|Weighted average discount to last reported NAV
|42.0 %
|41.0 %
1 Being the date the long-term share buyback programme was announced, up to and including 23 June 2023
Activity since the period end
Notable activity between 1 May 2023 and 31 May 2023 has included:
- Realisation Proceeds of £13m
- New investments of £6m
ICG Private Equity Fund Investments Team
27 June 2023