Dienstag, 27.06.2023
NuGen Medical: Kommt jetzt die News-Lawine?
27.06.2023 | 15:54
Tryg A/S: Large claim announcement

Tryg is disclosing a large claim in its Corporate business in Scandinavia with a total expected cost of approx. DKK 225m net in Q2 2023, the cost includes both the claim cost and the reinstatement fee. The retention for single large claims has been increased by DKK 50m at the beginning of 2022 to cater for the enlarged size of the group following the acquisition of Codan Norway and Trygg-Hansa. This claim will be included fully in the Q2 2023 result.

Tryg will publish the Group's Q2 results on 11 July 2023 at around 7:30 CET.

The conference call will be held in English.

Conference call

Tryg will host a conference call on the day of the release at 10:00 CET. CEO Johan Kirstein Brammer, CFO Barbara Plucnar Jensen and CTO Mikael Kärrsten will present the results in brief followed by a Q&A session.

Date 11 July 2023
Time 10:00 CET


Dial-in numbers





PIN 		+45 (DK) 78 76 84 90

+44 (0) (UK) 203 769 6819

+1 (US) 646 787 0157

560768

