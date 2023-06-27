Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited proudly announces the promotion of Brian Spilak to the position of Chief Operating Officer.

Since joining Cooper in 2016, Mr. Spilak has played a central role in the Company's growth and development, becoming an integral part of Canada's largest independent construction equipment rental company. With nearly 30 years of experience in the equipment rental industry, he has held various leadership roles encompassing operations, fleet management, customer relationship management, and technology.

As Chief Operating Officer, Mr. Spilak will continue to spearhead the Company's initiatives aimed at driving profitable business growth, efficient team management, expansion into new markets, and the implementation of optimized technology solutions across 65 locations nationwide. His unwavering commitment to customer engagement combined with his exceptional execution skills have been key differentiators in Cooper's growth trajectory. Mr. Spilak's ability to build cohesive teams across diverse sectors of the business has played a pivotal role in the successful integration of Cooper's numerous acquisitions and his deep understanding of sales and operations have had far-reaching impact on all levels of the organization.

"We are thrilled to announce Brian's promotion to the role of Cooper's Chief Operating Officer," stated Doug Dougherty, CEO. "Over the past seven years, Brian has been a driving force, actively contributing to the Company's growth. His leadership has been instrumental in establishing Cooper as a top-tier provider in the construction equipment rental industry. Brian's focus on innovation, customer-centricity, and team building has made him an outstanding leader within our organization, and we have full confidence in his ability to excel in his new role as COO."

Darryl Cooper, President of Cooper, expressed his excitement regarding the appointment: "We are very pleased to announce Brian's well-deserved promotion to Chief Operating Officer. Brian's contributions across various facets of our organization have significantly enhanced our operations, fostering deeper customer relationships and operational efficiency. His rapport with our operations teams has been instrumental in our success, and I look forward to our continued collaboration in his new role."

"I am excited to embrace the responsibilities of Chief Operating Officer and continue working closely with our talented teams nationwide," Mr. Spilak said. "At Cooper, we are firmly committed to our customer-first focus, ensuring our customer service and support is second to none while expanding our national brand. Our teams across the country possess a remarkable level of passion and dedication, which truly sets us apart. This genuine determination to go above and beyond for our customers is a key factor that drives our success. I am eager to continue leading our teams, contributing to driving growth, fostering innovation, and leveraging this invaluable attribute to provide outstanding experiences for our customers."

Brian Spilak, Cooper Equipment Rentals COO.

About Cooper Equipment Rentals

Established in 1972, Cooper Equipment Rentals Limited is a full-service construction equipment rental company, servicing contractors across Canada. With more than 65 branches in six provinces, Cooper specializes in the rental of compact, aerial, heavy construction, pump and power, and trench safety equipment, while providing a wide range of supplies, along with unparalleled service and support.

