Enento Group Oyj: Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.6.2023

|Enento Group Plc
|ANNOUNCEMENT 27.6.2023
|Enento Group Plc: SHARE REPURCHASE 27.6.2023
|In the Helsinki Stock Exchange
|Trade date
|27.6.2023
|Bourse trade
|Buy
|Share
|ENENTO
|Amount
|8,000
|Shares
|Average price/ share
|18.4800
|EUR
|Total cost
|147,840.00
|EUR
|Enento Group Plc now holds a total of 211 400 shares
|including the shares repurchased on 27.6.2023
|On behalf of Enento Group Plc
|Nordea Bank Oyj
|Janne Sarvikivi
|Sami Huttunen
|For further information:
|Arto Paukku
|Investor Relations Officer
|tel. +358 50 469 5380
|www.enento.com
Attachment
- Enento 27.6 trades (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/e583cb78-2ffb-4f69-b74d-dfffb8be9ed8)