Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 27, 2023) - Eastern Platinum Limited (TSX: ELR) (JSE: EPS) ("Eastplats" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained the services of Target IR & Communications ("Target IR"), a full-service investor relations and communications firm that focusses on the metals and mining and technology sectors. Under the terms of the consulting agreement (the "Agreement") effective July 1, 2023, Eastplats will provide a base monthly fee for the 12-month period of the contract. The Company has also granted Target IR 240,000 stock options that vest in 90 days in accordance with the Company's stock option plan. The options were granted for a term of five years and expire on June 21, 2028. Each option allows the holder to purchase one common share of Eastplats at an exercise price of CDN$0.10.

Wanjin Yang, Chief Executive Officer and President commented, "We look forward to working with the Target IR team as we execute the Zandfontein underground restart plan and communicate key project milestones to the investment community over the next six to 12 months."

Based in Toronto, Target IR is a strategic IR firm serving growing and emerging publicly listed companies, with over 35 years of combined experience working alongside technology, mining and health care clients. With TSX/TSX-V, NYSE and LSE experience, the firm's dedicated team leverages their deep IR, strategic communications and capital markets expertise to plan and execute proactive investor relations programs. Neither Target IR, nor any of its principals, hold any securities of the Company.

About Eastern Platinum Limited

Eastplats owns directly and indirectly a number of platinum group metal ("PGM") and chrome assets in the Republic of South Africa. All of the Company's properties are situated on the western and eastern limbs of the Bushveld Complex, the geological environment that hosts approximately 80% of the world's PGM-bearing ore.

Operations at the Crocodile River Mine currently include re-mining and processing its tailings resource to produce PGM and chrome concentrates from the Barplats Zandfontein tailings dam.

For further information, please contact:

EASTERN PLATINUM LIMITED

Wylie Hui, Chief Financial Officer & Corporate Secretary

whui@eastplats.com (email)

(604) 800-8200 (phone)

